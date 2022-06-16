It’s Official! Here’s The 2022 Party In The Park Lineup

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — John Murphy, president of the Rotary Club of Pittsfield announced the following award recipients for the Pittsfield Club. Kelly Marion is the 46th recipient to be awarded as a Pittsfield Paul Harris Fellow. This is the Club's most prestigious award and is given to a Pittsfield Rotary Club member who exemplifies the spirit and ideals of Rotary in service, involvement, and contribution to both the Club and the Community, according to a press release. The Rotarian is selected by the former recipients of the award who make up the Club's Paul Harris Committee. The recipient receives their fellowship award with the Club contributing $1,000 to the Rotary International Foundation in the awardee's name.

