Lorain, OH

Sea Control 354 – Sub Shipyards for Northern Ohio with CAPT Edward Bartlett

By Guest Author
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bartlett Maritime Corporation intends to build a brand-new naval repair depot and submarine construction support facility, alongside potential repair shipyards, in Lordstown and Lorain, Ohio. The ambitious project would build...

Travel Maven

10 of the most Beautiful Places in Ohio

Ohio is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. From castles and gardens to lakes and waterfalls so gorgeous they don't even look real. You don't have to travel far to relish in these magical sights. Keep reading to find out where 10 of the most beautiful places in Ohio are.
OHIO STATE
Neighbors push back on large solar project in southeast Ohio, feel concerns are ignored

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Dana Schutte lives with her boyfriend, Jim, on 72 acres in Jackson County in southeastern Ohio. It’s where they came to retire. When she bought the house two years ago, she said she had no idea a major solar project had been proposed in the area. The project is called Dixon Run Solar. It’s a 140 MW solar facility proposed on approximately 2,082 acres of privately owned land. SunEnergy1, a solar developer out of North Carolina, proposed the project in 2016. While approximately 2,085 acres are under contract in the project area, SunEnergy1 said in their application to the Ohio Power Siting Board that they only intend to use approximately 1,219 acres for construction and operation. The project is expected to consist of approximately 450,500 PV panels installed in linear arrays.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
Explaining Ohio’s New Fireworks Law

Pam speaks with Ohio State Senator Kirk Schuring about the latest in the State. With July 4th incoming, it’s important to understand Ohio’s newest Fireworks law. When can you set fireworks off? Where can you buy fireworks? What’s the difference from years past? Take a listen for all the answers!
OHIO STATE
Lorain: Mary Springowski announces plan to run for mayor in 2023

Councilwoman at-Large Mary Springowski announced plans to run for Lorain mayor. Flanked by supporters and standing in front of the recently installed Lorain sign at the corner of East Erie and Broadway avenues, Springowski on June 17 said she’ll challenge incumbent and fellow Democrat Jack Bradley in the May 2023 primary.
LORAIN, OH
Ohioans get ready for the 4th with new fireworks law

No doubt you’ve seen the ads from dealers selling fireworks as the Valley prepares to celebrate Independence Day two weeks from now. The difference from past July 4th celebrations is that as of next month in Ohio, people will be allowed to legally set off fireworks. A new law...
OHIO STATE
The Spectrum: Gun law changes; Ohio power outages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: In the wake of the Uvalde elementary school mass shooting, Ohio state leaders have fast-tracked changes they said will protect students. Last week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law House Bill 99, which gives teachers and other education staff the option, determined by their local […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Local highway construction for the week of June 20

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of June 20. Erie County. SR 2, from Berlin Road to SR 4, will have shoulder closures for bridge...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
Maple Crest Farm holds onto legacy amid challenges

For Stacey Giere, who co-owns and operates the Miller Road Maple Crest Farm with her brother, Brant, and mother, Meredith, preserving the family’s legacy and way of life has been a challenge in recent years. It is the last registered heritage farm in Cuyahoga County – meaning it is has been owned by the same family for at least 100 years.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
New fireworks laws in Ohio start July 1

COLUMBUS — A new Ohio law concerning consumer use of fireworks will go into effect on July 1st, however the new law does leave room for local governments to limit the use of fireworks. Under Ohio’s previous fireworks law, indiviuals could purchase consumer-grade fireworks in Ohio but had to...
Ohio lawmaker who wrote bill requiring gun training for teachers owns gun training business

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   The Republican lawmaker who drafted the training curriculum that schools would […] The post Ohio lawmaker who wrote bill requiring gun training for teachers owns gun training business appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE

