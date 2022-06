Jellyfish are some of the most energy-efficient swimmers, even though they have no fins. On Monday, June 20, float by any Ascension Parish Library to pick up a packet to create a trio of jellies using bendy straws, wiggly eyes, and colorful paperclips. Then, fill an old water bottle with tap water and let them jump in. You’ll learn about buoyancy as you watch them float, sink, and hover, depending on the pressure you apply with each squeeze.

