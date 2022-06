DOVER, Del.- Dover police have arrested one suspect and are looking for another in connection with a carjacking that occurred outside of a city convenience store. Police said that shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, two suspects got into a woman's vehicle that was left running in the parking lot of the Royal Farms at 293 S. Saulsbury Road. The victim observed this and ran outside to approach the pair. Police said that at that time, the driver pointed a handgun at the woman and took off in her vehicle.

