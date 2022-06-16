OpenClose has integrated its LenderAssist loan origination system (LOS) with the DataVerify DRIVE platform
Integration with the DataVerify DRIVE platform helps ensure data integrity and adds efficiencies to the origination process. WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — OpenClose®, a leading fintech provider of mortgage software solutions for banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders, announced that it has integrated its LenderAssist™ loan...massachusettsnewswire.com
