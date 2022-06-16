ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Joe: There has to be consequences for Donald Trump for Jan. 6

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. Discover what do do, see and...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 76

AP_000257.201fd7d9c9e04748a186276e6534bd79.1400
2d ago

If trump is not prosecuted for his attempted coup, that will guarantee it will happen again snd next time he may be successful in turning us into Russia

Reply(16)
55
colonel's daughter
2d ago

He is already trying to foment the second one. His followers are promising another insurrection I’ve heard it myself and reported it. He should be issued a gag order and charged every single time he repeats the lie with sedition

Reply(11)
24
Richard Bowman
2d ago

trump must pay a price for what he tried to do . They have all the evidence they just have act on it and prosecute him he is guilty .

Reply(3)
39
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Alaska Government
State
Virginia State
City
Ashburn, VA
State
Alaska State
Local
Virginia Government
NBC News

Trump on the brink?

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is bored at Mar-a-Lago and anxious to get back in the political arena — as a candidate, not a kingmaker — according to his advisers, who are divided over whether he should launch a third bid for the presidency as early as this summer.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Why Trump must have hated Michael Luttig's Jan. 6 testimony

Michael Luttig, one of the star witnesses in Thursday’s Jan. hearing, likely drove Trump up a wall this afternoon. Luttig is the staunchly conservative former federal judge who reportedly advised Vice President Mike Pence and his staff that, contrary to Trump’s claims, Pence had no authority to block Congress from certifying Trump’s 2020 election loss.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zip Codes#Election State#Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy