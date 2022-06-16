Joe: There has to be consequences for Donald Trump for Jan. 6
If trump is not prosecuted for his attempted coup, that will guarantee it will happen again snd next time he may be successful in turning us into Russia
He is already trying to foment the second one. His followers are promising another insurrection I’ve heard it myself and reported it. He should be issued a gag order and charged every single time he repeats the lie with sedition
trump must pay a price for what he tried to do . They have all the evidence they just have act on it and prosecute him he is guilty .
