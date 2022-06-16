ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Max to the Rescue

By Michele Robinson
argonautnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article17-year-old volunteers at PetSpace to help animals. Seventeen-year-old Max Huber is passionate about helping animals and has logged over 300 volunteer hours at Wallis Annenberg PetSpace in Playa Vista. “It’s easy to want to volunteer there,” Huber said. “The staff is very welcoming, warm and friendly. They make me...

www.argonautnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thealpinesun.com

Rocky days ahead for Alpine sanctuary

Rocky the bear, who recently retired from a long career in entertainment, will be living the rest of his life at Lions Tigers and Bears, an animal rescue facility in Alpine. The animal sanctuary is accredited by both the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries and the American Sanctuary Association, and typically rescues exotic animals from abusive and exploitative situations. However, sanctuary founder and director Bobbi Brink said Rocky is “truly a retirement” situation. “This bear has been owned by the same owner for almost 18 years, he legitimately retired and Rocky was the very last animal. The owner has been boarding him for the last two years so he’s been in a small cage. Now, he gets to enjoy being a bear: he’ll have a pond for the first time, a den in the dirt and a large platform. We’re raising funds for his furniture and just his bedroom will be bigger than his old cage,” Brink said. Rocky’s situation is unique, Brink said, as many animals simply disappear when they are too old to turn a profit. Bears are often used for cub petting when young, she said, then sold off to hunting facilities. “A lot of people don’t know these animals can’t always be used for life in the entertainment industry. When they stop working, they disappear or end up going into a small cage for life. We’re super proud that this trainer who is retiring is also letting the animal retire with dignity,” Brink said. She believes Rocky, a 700-pound Syrian grizzly will adjust fairly quickly to his new surroundings because he is so comfortable with people and has been socialized throughout his years in the entertainment industry. Each animal that arrives at the rescue facility has a different trajectory to settling in, Brink said, depending on “how badly they’ve been abused and what they’ve been through”, and if they’ve lived in a small space. “Rocky is a little different because he likes people, he likes to hear people talk, get attention,” Brink said. Those qualities will make him “a good educational animal” to teach visitors why bears and other exotic animals make terrible pets. In the future, Brink would prefer to see animals eliminated entirely from the entertainment industry— ideally, she would like to see movie footage obtained in the wild, reuse of existing footage or use of fake animals. However, the current and bigger issue, she said, is petting zoos and other attractions that rely on young animals to draw in profits. The United States Department of Agriculture has strict regulations surrounding tiger cub handling: cubs may not be used for entertainment before they are eight weeks old because their immune systems are still very vulnerable, however it is also illegal to have those same tigers come in contact with paying customers past 12 weeks of age so there is a small window for profitable use. Bears, she said, have an even tighter window but are not covered under the Big Cat act, a pending federal bill which would essentially ban private tiger ownership. “We wish the Big Cat act included bears and we tried to make it happen but couldn’t get bears and primates written into that bill. We’re going to have to duplicate those efforts but in the meantime people are starting to learn what happens to petting-zoo animals. Education is key,” Brink said. At the Alpine facility, each animal offers lessons to visitors: bears do not make good pets, white tigers are inbred and rife with health problems, lions can get depressed. Rocky is currently in quarantine and will slowly be introduced to a new space but will not be joining the other bears until his personality emerges and staff can determine if he can live with four rescued bears who share one large space. “He’s going to be by himself for awhile until we figure out if he can be by Cherry Bomb. Just like people like each other or don’t, bears may or may not accept each other,” Brink said. Once Rocky’s situation is established, he will be up for visitors at the rescue facility. Visit www.lionstigersandbears.org for more information on Rocky and about 60 other rescued animals at the Alpine sanctuary.
ALPINE, CA
macaronikid.com

10 Free & Cheap Father's Day Events!

$3 for Adults, Kids 12 & Under Free-San Diego Greek Festival. Celebrate Greek culture at the 51st Annual San Diego Greek Festival. Enjoy Greek cuisine, handmade pastries, and traditional Greek coffee, all within the festive atmosphere of music and dance. Live bands will perform both traditional and contemporary Greek music, and youth dance troupes wearing folk costumes will showcase their skills throughout the weekend.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Rescue, CA
State
Tennessee State
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Playa Vista, CA
Vista, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Vista, CA
Vista, CA
Lifestyle
Times of San Diego

San Diego Weekend Guide: June 17-20 – Culture & Canines

Looking for a reason to make merry with summer’s official beginning just around the corner? Jump in for big celebrations of family and legacy this San Diego weekend. It’s the second year that Juneteenth – marking the day in 1865 that a group of former slaves in Texas learned of the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation – has been a national holiday. Here’s some of the events on tap:
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Bitten by rattler deep in Baja mountains

Bob recalls, “I was getting pretty good mouthfuls of blood for a while, then everything seemed to coagulate.” Less than three minutes had elapsed since the time of the bite. He substituted the waist strap from his day pack for the flimsy string tourniquet, then helped Ray walk down to the edge of the water in the arroyo.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Rescue#Volunteers#Horse#Chemistry#Charity
eastcountymagazine.org

BARRETT JUNCTION FIRE NEARS STRUCTURES

June 13, 2022 (Barrett Junction) – The #BarrettFire burning near Dulzura has scorched 65 acres and is 25% contained. There are no evacuation orders or warnings. While no structures are immediately threatened, roughly 16 structures are being “evaluated for future risk,” according to Cal Fire’s Twitter feed.
DULZURA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Charities
Times of San Diego

In ‘Battle of the Badges,’ Police, Fire, Navy & Marine Reps Raise Funds via Fisticuffs

Stepping into the boxing ring — sometimes for the first time — left them nervous, apprehensive. But fraidy cats, they were not. Eighteen police, fire, jail and military service officers — including two women — fought scheduled three-ring bouts Saturday night on the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum at the 17th annual “Battle of the Badges.”
NATIONAL CITY, CA
times-advocate.com

Integral makes $20.5 M on old hospital land sale

Integral Communities sold the 14-acre Palomar Heights property to Greystar Property Management for $55 million, according to an SEC filing— which showed that the sale occurred in May. Integral Communities originally bought the land from the Palomar Health district for about $18 million, and including the purchase price, put...
ESCONDIDO, CA
countynewscenter.com

County Identifies Third Probable Case of hMPXV

The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency has identified an additional probable case of hMPXV, also known as human monkeypox, bringing the total probable case count in the region to three. All probable cases must be verified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
ranchosantafereview.com

‘Concerts at the Cove’ series returns in Solana Beach

The city of Solana Beach and the Belly Up Tavern will host the “Concerts at the Cove” series, which brings local musicians to the Fletcher Cove Park stage in performances for all ages Thursday nights from 6 to 7:45 p.m. June 23 to Aug. 25. The concert series...
SOLANA BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy