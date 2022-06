Keyellia Morries is a retired City of Milwaukee police detective, who is running for the Milwaukee Common Council, District 2. This is the seat that had been held by Mayor Cavalier Johnson until he was elected in April. She, along with two other candidates, will attempt to fill his old position. The special election primary will be held on August 9 and then two will compete on November 8 in the general election.

