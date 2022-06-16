ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Hot and humid today, with some stronger thunderstorms as well

By Marty Snyder
13 WHAM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Many areas started off with high humidity levels today. Dew points will be in the lower 70s for a lot of the day, which means we'll see in mid-summer humidity levels today. Temperatures will be near 90 degrees this afternoon. And with the high...

13wham.com

