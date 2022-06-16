Hot and humid today, with some stronger thunderstorms as well

Effective: 2022-06-16 16:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for western New York. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Genesee; Monroe; Orleans; Wayne The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Wayne County in western New York Orleans County in western New York Northeastern Genesee County in western New York Monroe County in western New York * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 407 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Albion, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Rochester, Greece, Irondequoit, Chili, Brockport, East Rochester, Albion, Hilton, Webster and Fairport. This includes the following highways Interstate 390 near exit 12. Interstate 90 near exit 46. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

