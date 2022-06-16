ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revlon, beauty icon in crowded market, files for bankruptcy

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Revlon, a cosmetics maker that broke racial barriers and dictated beauty trends for much of the last century, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company has been a mainstay on store shelves since its founding 90 years ago in New York City, overseeing a stable...

www.sfgate.com

