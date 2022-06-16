Girls basketball takes center stage in showcase at Monroe

Morris Randolph Williams Jr., better known as “M.R.,” 82 of Cordele, GA, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. M.R. was born in Cordele, GA on October 13, 1939, son of the late Morris Randolph Williams Sr and Annie Claude Williams of Cordele, GA. He was married to the late Gwendolyn Jackson Williams and is survived by his son Derrick (Connie) Williams of Cordele, GA and daughter, Lawana (Robert) Grant of Savannah, GA. He is the grandfather of five, Taniesha, Andrea, Vernon, LaChandra and Candace and great grandpa to many. He is also survived by five siblings, Evelyn Robinson, Fort Valley, GA, Dr. W. Clyde Williams, Atlanta, GA, Joann Hayes, Savannah, GA, Joycelyn Lewis, Cordele, GA, and Maryann Pickard, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.
