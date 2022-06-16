ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Girls basketball takes center stage in showcase at Monroe

By Joe Whitfield Staff Correspondent
Albany Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY — A day after a boys basketball marathon took place at Monroe High School, Wednesday was for the girls. The boys moved up the road into Lee County for summer basketball and girls teams from the area invaded Monroe. The only Albany teams in the mix were...

www.albanyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Finalists selected for Albany Herald's Woman of Year awards

ALBANY — The votes are in, and on June 26, one of three amazing women — Tee Taylor, Robin Sanders or Tracy Knighton — will be crowned Albany Herald Woman of the Year. The trio emerged as finalists after two rounds of voting at AlbanyHerald.com. Along with...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany State professor takes 'musical mission' to South Africa

ALBANY — Most college-age musicians go to other countries in search of the big three: sex, drugs, and to earn their stripes in rock and roll. Joel Johnson is an anomaly, an outlier. In a roundabout way, he used an opportunity to tour Europe with a musical theater troupe as a means of finding, of all things, a passion for teaching he never dreamed he had.
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

Second annual Juneteenth Cookout hosted in Fort Valley

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A historical cookout was held in Fort Valley in honor of Juneteenth. Peach Concerned Citizens Incorporated held their second annual Juneteenth cookout on Saturday. The gathering also served as a chance to teach the community about the federal holiday. Artifacts of old items used by...
FORT VALLEY, GA
valdostatoday.com

CCHS graduate becomes a dentist by defying the odds

MOULTRIE – Starting with working in vegetable fields, a Colquitt County High School graduate defied the odds to become a dentist. In 2012, Jose Vargas was full of dreams and ambition. He graduated from Colquitt County High School as a merit scholar, something he had worked tirelessly to achieve. Naturally, many think the next step would be college for an academically successful student. As Jose had already learned, nothing is as easy as it seems.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, GA
Education
Albany, GA
Education
City
Suwanee, GA
City
Monroe, GA
Albany, GA
Sports
Monroe, GA
Sports
Lee County, GA
Sports
Albany, GA
Basketball
Local
Georgia Education
County
Lee County, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Monroe, GA
Education
City
Albany, GA
wfxl.com

Juneteenth events happening around you

Sometimes referred to as the country’s “second Independence Day,” Juneteenth — a combination of June and 19— is the longstanding commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States. Various areas are hosting Juneteenth events to commemorate the special holiday. Thomasville / Thomas County...
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

Houston County breaks ground on new school

MACON, Ga. — The recent census showed that Perry is one of the fastest-growing areas in Central Georgia, and the Houston County schools have a plan to make sure they keep up. They've got plans for a new school, called Langston Road Primary School. It's set to open in...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
Cordele Dispatch

M.R. Williams passes away

Morris Randolph Williams Jr., better known as “M.R.,” 82 of Cordele, GA, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. M.R. was born in Cordele, GA on October 13, 1939, son of the late Morris Randolph Williams Sr and Annie Claude Williams of Cordele, GA. He was married to the late Gwendolyn Jackson Williams and is survived by his son Derrick (Connie) Williams of Cordele, GA and daughter, Lawana (Robert) Grant of Savannah, GA. He is the grandfather of five, Taniesha, Andrea, Vernon, LaChandra and Candace and great grandpa to many. He is also survived by five siblings, Evelyn Robinson, Fort Valley, GA, Dr. W. Clyde Williams, Atlanta, GA, Joann Hayes, Savannah, GA, Joycelyn Lewis, Cordele, GA, and Maryann Pickard, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.
CORDELE, GA
WALB 10

Body found in Albany, heat could be factor

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man’s body was found in Albany early Friday, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler. It happened on the 1200 block of North Slappey. Fowler said the man, who was identified as Tommy Hightower, Jr., 55, is believed to be homeless and was staying in the shack next to a gas station in the area.
ALBANY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Packers#Center Stage#Bobcats#Highschoolsports#Monroe High School#Deerfield Windsor Jv
southgatv.com

Southern Rust Found in Georgia Corn Fields

CORDELE, GA – Local farmers are praying for more rain, and “on guard” for corn rust. The disease has been detected in four counties so far in Georgia, with other reports from Florida and Louisiana. South Georgia Television News Meteorologist Matthew Crumley spoke to a local extension...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Albany historians reflect on the history of Juneteenth

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Frank Wilson is a local historian and activist in Albany who wants to make sure others understand the significance of Juneteenth. “Juneteenth is a celebration of the news when folks in Galveston, Texas found out that freedom had come,” he said. “Gordon Granger with the army went into Galveston to deliver the news although the Emancipation Proclamation had been delivered two years earlier. The folks in Texas did not know that they had been freed.”
ALBANY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Georgia purchases megasite for development

ATLANTA – The State of Georgia and the Development Authority of Peach County have partnered together in purchasing more than 1,100-acres. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the purchase of a more than 1,100-acre economic development site in partnership between the State of Georgia and the Development Authority of Peach County.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
The Albany Herald

Albany Technical College names new police chief

ALBANY — LaShawnda Ethridge, who has been in the law enforcement field since 2004, is the new police chief at Albany Technical College. Ethridge was born in Charleston, S.C., and began her law enforcement career at the Albany Police Department in 2004. In 2011, she decided to change from the municipality to the campus police setting and took a position with the Darton State College Police Department. Following the merger between Darton and Albany State University, Ethridge continued at Albany State University as a patrol sergeant, emergency management coordinator, and clerk coordinator, reporting directly to the chief of police. She was promoted to administrative lieutenant in 2018. In 2019, Ethridge added the position of investigations commander, while continuing her administrative role, supervising the administrative and support functions of non-sworn personnel in communications.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

A hot Juneteenth celebration

Freedom Singer Rutha Harris performs during the Dougherty County Juneteenth celebration near noon Saturday on the courtyard of the Albany-Dougherty County Government Center. Despite record-breaking heat, the county celebration and another held at Riverfront Park by other groups went on as planned.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Cairo Black-owned businesses celebrate Juneteenth

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) -South Georgians used the entire weekend to celebrate Juneteeth. At the Carousel, Saturday’s event was about putting the spotlight on Black History, so the community can move forward in the future. Andrea Copeland, owner of the carousel, said hosting the Juneteenth event was important to her...
CAIRO, GA
southgatv.com

Geropsychiatry unit opens in Moultrie

MOULTRIE, GA – Colquitt Regional Medical Center recently cut the ribbon on its new Geropsychiatry Inpatient Behavioral Health Unit (BHU). The focus of this new service line is to provide short-term intensive treatment for elderly patients who suffer from acute psychiatric disorders, cognitive impairment, and age-related physiological disabilities. Patients...
MOULTRIE, GA
The Albany Herald

Juneteenth events lined up for the weekend

ALBANY — The holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States will be celebrated in a big way on Saturday, with two street festivals downtown, a gospel concert, dramatic performance and several other events. Dougherty County’s first-ever Juneteenth celebration kicks off at 11 a.m. at the Government...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Body found inside of shed in Albany

Around 11am on Friday morning, a body was found inside of a shed at 1201 North Slappey Blvd, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler. Fowler suspected the man had been dead for around a week, as he was homeless and people in the area said they had not seen him in around a week.
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy