Montgomery County, TN

Guided tours available at HIstoric Collinsville

By SUBMITTED
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA visit to Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement can now include a guided tour. At no additional cost, visitors can register for a guided tour each Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tours begin at 1 p.m. and require reservations. Daily groups are limited to eight individuals. Tours will not be available...

Kentucky Headhunters Go Hunting Dinner At Paris Landing Lodge

Buchanan, Tenn.–The Kentucky Headhunters went hunting for some dinner before their appearance Friday night at The Breakers and found it at the new Lodge at Paris Landing. The Kentucky Headhunters performed as part of the four-day annual Tennessee River Jam. In photo are Hostess Simone Travis and two co-workers, Jordan and Lisa.
PARIS, TN
Thrifter Finds a Hauntingly Beautiful Old Chair at TN Goodwill Store

I seem to remember a time when shopping at Goodwill or a similar thrift store was considered uncool or embarrassing - that is definitely not the case anymore. For some young people, thrifting is a fun thing to do with friends and an affordable way to add to their wardrobe - my daughter has countless items from thrift stores. For other folks, thrifting, and then reselling, has become a sweet little side hustle or even a full-time revenue stream. And somewhere in between are a bunch of people who just like to shop at thrift stores, hoping to find a really cool or unique item. One of those shoppers found a chair that has people talking.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
“Almost Famous” A Big Hit At Eiffel Tower Park

Paris, Tenn.–Paris City Manager Kim Foster and Commercial Bank & Trust Co. President Clint Davis introduce the band “Almost Famous” of Memphis at Friday night’s Tennessee River Jam event at Eiffel Tower Park in Paris. A huge and enthusiastic crowd was on hand for the band’s performance, which was sponsored by Commercial Bank & Trust. In introducing the band, Davis called them “crazy talented” and everyone in the audience seemed to agree. Several food trucks were on hand and the Splash Park was open and free. Eiffel Tower Park was crowded with people enjoying the music, pickleball courts, playgrounds, swimming pool, Splash Park and trails. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
PARIS, TN
Annual Hot Rod reunion begins in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday marked the opening of the 19th annual Holley Hot Rod Reunion at Beech Bend Raceway Park. There were vendors, food trucks and vintage cars on display as well. Automotive enthusiasts of all ages will be able to find something at the event that will...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

When school is out, it can be tough to keep the kids busy. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family and ways to celebrate around Middle Tennessee:
TENNESSEE STATE
Thousands “Jam” In Downtown Paris As Tennessee River Jam Kicks Off

Paris, Tenn.–Forget that the heat index was way over 100 degrees, for the 5,000-5,500 people who “jammed” into downtown Paris last night, it was party time as the Marshall Tucker Band kicked off this year’s Tennessee River Jam. Opening acts were 24 Seven and Johnny Mac, with food trucks galore around the courtsquare. Jumbo television screens were set up for those who didn’t get right up to the stage last night and everyone sang along to “Can’t You See?”, “Heard It In A Love Song” and more. The “Jam” features four days of music and nine venues with 35 artists. Artists who will be performing at a wide selection of local venues over the four days include the Kentucky Headhunters, Big & Rich and Cowboy Troy, Darryl Worley, Paula Bridges Band, Paul Thorn, Ray Lewis, Rockin’ Randall, Scott Myatt and Steve Short, Almost Famous, Clayton Q and more. Friday’s venues include Ace’s, Pepper’s Automotive, Eiffel Tower Park, Dew Drop Inn, Blues Landing, The Breakers and LL’s.
PARIS, TN
Clarksville plans for patriotic July 4 celebration

As home to Fort Campbell and the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), as well as other special forces units, Clarksville pulls out all the stops to celebrate our nation's independence. Dozens of veteran-owned businesses and patriotic-inspired places, people and events make Clarksville a perfect choice for a getaway to celebrate...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Why Nashville Is Experiencing a Red Fox Explosion

The idea for this article sprang about at the StyleBlueprint headquarters when one of our team members mentioned she has a family of red foxes living under her porch. Upon further discussion, we were left with some of the following questions: Why does it seem like we keep seeing red foxes? Why are more wildlife rehabilitation centers treating sick or injured foxes? What should we do if we notice foxes in our own yards? We spoke to the experts at Nashville Wildlife Conservation to get some answers!
NASHVILLE, TN
Dog Finds Surprise Under Dog House

Occurred on June 8, 2022 / Clarksville, Tennessee, USA. Info from Licensor: "The day prior to this, my dog Semi caught a mouse and tried to bring it to me. So on this day, I thought she was after another mouse or a rock. Boy was I wrong! I was TERRIFIED!"
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Nashville’s Swan Ball 2022 — White Tie, Whimsey, and Wow

To say Nashville’s Swan Ball, the premier society event was dazzling this year, would be inadequate. One of few white tie events left in the country, it is also considered one of the America’s oldest fundraisers. The Swan Ball benefits Cheekwood Estate and Gardens, and was founded in 1963 by Jane Dudley, wife of Gilford Dudley, former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark. Jane’s legacy of glamour, high society, and international style, live on through the Ball and we all feel her spirit as we joyously celebrate.
NASHVILLE, TN
Area Realtors Collecting Water to Help Marion Address Water Crisis

The Hopkinsville, Christian County and Todd County Association of Realtors is working to provide water to the residents of Marion who are nearing a water crisis. The realtor’s association is collecting bottled water at their office at 1700 Parkview Drive in Hopkinsville Monday through Thursday. The first delivery of water will be made next week.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Heavy storms sneak up on Middle Tennessee, leave damage behind

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The recent heat wave has dominated the lives of Middle Tennesseans for the last week as temperatures hovered around, and even surpassed, historic levels. With abnormal heat, comes the ever-looming possibility of an unstable weather system popping up, should a cold front move through...even briefly. This...
NASHVILLE, TN
Chappell’s Hometown Foods celebrates 60 years in business

Dickson resident Jack Chappell spent most of his life working in and loving the grocery business. After having worked for big grocery chains like Kroger and Piggly Wiggly, he opened his first grocery store in 1962. For Dickson County, Chappell’s is not only named Hometown, but one of the first thoughts residents have when they think of home.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
3PM Friday: Pennyrile Electric Has 700+ Without Power

As of 3 PM Friday, Pennyrile Electric is reporting that more than 700 of its customers are still without power — following a line of morning storms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to Trigg, Christian and Todd counties. A couple of major power outage pockets can be...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Hundreds of American flags burned in annual VSO Flag Day ceremony

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – On Flag Day this week, the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization held its annual Flag Day Retirement Ceremony at VFW Post 4895. Around 800 American flags were disposed of honorably by burning. The ceremony is held to properly destroy worn, damaged, or otherwise unserviceable...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
White nationalist group protests Franklin's Juneteenth event Saturday

White Lives Matter, a white nationalist group, protested Franklin's second annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, causing outcries from some community members at the festival and online. The group of at least 10 people appeared to be younger adult white men wearing matching white collared shirts with matching logos, as well...
FRANKLIN, TN
Morning Storms Topple Trees and Signs, Bring Needed Rain (w/PHOTOS)

Thunderstorms that moved through the area Friday morning toppled trees and signs and caused a power outage to over 2,500 customers in Trigg, Christian, and Todd counties. They also brought up to an inch of much-needed rain. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning just after 8 o’clock...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

