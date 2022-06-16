ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why it matters that Ginni Thomas was in contact with John Eastman

By Steve Benen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy any fair measure, John Eastman is among the most controversial figures in the larger Jan. 6 scandal. The Republican lawyer played a central role in trying to help Donald Trump overturn his 2020 defeat; a White House lawyer told Eastman directly that he should hire a criminal defense attorney; and...

