US forces capture senior ISIS leader captured during raid in Syria

TEL AVIV, Israel—The ongoing war between Israel and Iran across the Middle East came out of the shadows and into the open long ago. But now, on the back of several suspected Israeli attacks inside Iran itself, the deadly contest threatens to escalate—possibly beyond the region. Last week,...
RUSSIA is scrambling to fit improvised air defences on its warships fearing they could be sunk by Britain's deadly Harpoon missiles. Putin's fleet in the Black Sea has also been forced 60 miles back from the coast of Ukraine in a humiliating retreat, reports say. Around 20 Russian ships are...
The FBI has seized electronic data of a retired four-star general who made false statements and withheld 'incriminating' documents about his role in an illegal foreign lobbying campaign on behalf of the wealthy Persian Gulf nation of Qatar, authorities say. New federal court filings have outlined a potential criminal case...
Leader of Turkey’s far-right political group the Nationalist Movement Party (NHP) claimed on Tuesday that U.S. military bases located on Greece pose a direct "threat" to Turkish security. "Greece is playing with fire," NHP leader Devlet Bahceli said in an address to Turkey’s parliament, according to a local news...
A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
The United States' top military officer warned soldiers graduating from West Point Saturday to prepare for a 'significant international conflict' with Russia and China - a skirmish he said will see the cadets battle robotic tanks, ships, and planes. 'You'll be fighting with robotic tanks and ships and airplanes,' General...
A UKRAINIAN missile strike blasted a military base inside Russian territory yesterday. The target in western Briansk province was hit with what is thought to have been a Tochka-U missile. Mad Vlad’s officials claimed the strike had hit homes in the village of Zaimishche, around 30 miles inside Russia, in...
Israel has told the United States it was responsible for the assassination of an Iranian Revolutionary Guards colonel last week, according to reports. Colonel Sayyad Khodai was shot dead on Sunday by a gunman on the back of a motorcycle as he sat in a car outside his home in Tehran.
