Williamsport, PA

Penn College creates new Inclusion Transformation position

By NCPA Staff
 3 days ago

Williamsport, Pa. — "Status quo has never been an option for leaders in the world of higher education, particularly for those of us in the community college sector," wrote Terry Calaway in Diverse Issues in Higher Education.

With that in mind, a new position at the Pennsylvania College of Technology has been created to support inclusion, diversity, and equity, the school announced recently.

The new position of special assistant to the president for Inclusion Transformation will help lead the campus by leading and implementing strategies to support wellness, engagement, justice, diversity, equity, and inclusion.

On a college campus, inclusion means "having a valued voice, seeing others like you represented around you and in the curriculum, and knowing that you belong and matter based on how you experience the environment and your interactions with others," according to Higher Education Today .

Nathaniel E. Woods, Jr. will be the first person to hold the position. He will begin on July 18. An experienced educator, Woods is coming to Penn College from Grays Harbor College in Washington state, where he is interim dean of workforce education and a tenured human services faculty member.

Specific responsibilities of the special assistant to the president for inclusion transformation include:

Serving on the President's Council and partnering with senior administrator colleaguesProviding leadership in diversity, equity, and inclusion in campus cultureLeading established DEI initiatives and create/revise goalsWorking with various departments to improve student experienceCollaborating with the Office of People and Culture to enhance DEI effortsServing as a partner for recruitment and retention of diverse faculty, staff, and studentsPartnering with Academic Affairs to evaluate and improve DEI practices

“Dr. Woods is an exceptional leader and presents the ideal skills to build off our many strengths to create a more dynamic and positive experience for our entire campus community – helping to further advance our mission,” said Michael J. Reed, vice president for academic affairs and provost, who will become president of the college on July 1.

Woods is also managing partner for Developing Others Through Service LLC, Montesano, Washington, and he was employed previously as director of learning and development for Victra Verizon Wireless in Raleigh, North Carolina.

He holds a doctorate in strategic leadership from Southeastern University, Lakeland, Florida; a Master of Arts in human services (marriage and family counseling) from Liberty University, Lynchburg, Virginia; a Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary studies from Winston-Salem State University, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; and an Associate of Applied Science in general studies from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, Salisbury, North Carolina.

Gallery: Second Juneteenth celebration in Brandon Park delivers fun, entertainment and community

Williamsport, Pa.—The second Juneteenth celebration held June 18 in Brandon Park featured plenty of onstage entertainment, food, and fun. The event featured multiple food options from the likes of UpTop Cuisine and Poppa Schmitty's Plater's and Catering. There were various vendors selling art, jewelry and clothing as well as organizations tabling. Plus, there was an onstage portion featuring an interactive fitness class from TROTFITNESS, spoken word readings and a performance from the Umoja Dance Troupe.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

PPL's child literacy initiative supports James V. Brown's 2022 Summer Learning Program

Williamsport — A local library has been awarded a grant to help the youngest students begin to build their own home libraries. PPL's Cover to Cover child literacy program has supplied a $5,000 grant to the James V. Brown Library in support of its Summer Learning 2022 program, "Oceans of Possibilities." Cover to Cover was created to help children who would otherwise miss out on reading and learning opportunities. In...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local student athletes recognized for overcoming athletic injuries this year

Williamsport, Pa. — UPMC Sports Medicine in Williamsport recently hosted a celebration of student athletes from 20 nearby school districts. During the event, students were awarded for recovering from and overcoming an injury to return to their respective sports. Michael Ludwikowski, manager, Outreach Athletic Training, UPMC in North Central Pa., commented: “We are proud to serve our schools across the region. These awards provide us with a fun opportunity to recognize our participating schools as well as honor student athletes who have persevered and overcome...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Juneteenth celebration returns to Brandon Park this Saturday

Williamsport, Pa. — For the second time in as many years, a daylong Juneteenth celebration will be held in Brandon Park this Saturday, June 18. This year’s celebration is themed around “living free and healthy.” Lycoming Tri-County NAACP spokesperson Sam Pearson explained the theme selection. “Health and the legacy adverse impacts of policy, prejudice, and pressure on Black Americans have been highlighted during the pandemic,” Pearson said. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
wkok.com

3 Valley Counties Down to ‘Medium’ COVID Spread

ATLANTA – Three of the Valley’s counties are back to ‘medium’ spread of COVID-19, while one remains in the ‘high’ category. The CDC said on its website Friday, Union, Snyder, and Northumberland counties were lowered to ‘medium’ spread of the virus, after they were all listed in the ‘high’ category last week. Montour County continues to be listed as ‘high.’
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Announcing NCPA's Dad for the Day: Matt Horn

Happy Father's Day to dads everywhere! To the dads who support, protect, guide. For the role models, the ones who accept, love, and stand up for the people they call family. Today is your day. NCPA's first ever Dad for the Day is Matt Horn, of South Williamsport, nominated for the honor by his daughter, Reidyn Horn. We asked readers to nominate their favorite dads by telling us what makes...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
