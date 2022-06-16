ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salesforce wants to bring a whole lot more force to your sales

By Mike Moore
 3 days ago
(Image credit: Getty)

Salesforce has unveiled a major simplification of some of its most useful CRM tools with the launch of a new “unlimited” offering.

Revealed at its Salesforce World Tour event in London (opens in new tab), the company says its upgraded Sales Cloud Platform offering will provide sales teams with everything they need to transform leads into customers.

In all, eight tools and services are included in the new unified platform, which will work alongside other Salesforce offerings such as Slack and Tableau to give users a truly one-stop shop.

Salesforce Unlimited

Among the new additions are Conversation Insights, which utilizes natural language processing to analyze audio and video recordings, providing not just transcriptions, but also insights into keywords such as competitor mentions.

There’s also Sales Engagement, which gives users clearer reports, and allows managers to set customized workflows and task lists, and Salesforce Inbox, which the company says together offer a "unified selling experience" that should cut out confusion and improve customer touchpoints.

The other new AI services, all powered by Sales Cloud Einstein, included in the new offering are Automated Contacts, Lead Scoring, Forecasting, Opportunity Scoring, Recommended Connections, Email Insights, Pipeline Inspection, and Einstein Conversation Insights.

“We are in a new era of selling where every sales organization needs to transform from intuition-based to data-driven decision making to be successful,” said Ketan Karkhanis, GM, EVP, Sales Cloud.

“Companies need technology that unites workflow, automation, and intelligence to drive productivity and efficient growth across every channel, and now with Sales Cloud Unlimited, our customers can have all three.”

The news comes shortly after Microsoft announced its own Sales Cloud competitor.

Microsoft Viva Sales will work with any CRM platform,and plugs straight into the Microsoft 365 suite to sync with tools such as Excel, Outlook or even Microsoft Teams, drawing data directly and cutting out large periods of “busy work” caused by manual data entry.

Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.

