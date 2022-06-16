ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miles Teller reveals he had jet fuel in his blood while filming Top Gun: Maverick

By Emily Garbutt
 3 days ago

Miles Teller has opened up about a medical emergency he experienced while filming Top Gun: Maverick – and the surprising response from his co-star Tom Cruise.

Teller recalled not feeling well as he landed after doing some aerial exercises in a jet. "So we landed, I'm just like, 'I'm not feeling too good,' the actor explained on Late Night with Seth Meyers (via Yahoo! ). "And I was really hot, and I just started itching like crazy. So I get out of the jet, and I'm just covered in hives, like, head to toe."

He went to the hospital and had some blood tests done. "My bloodwork comes back, and I have flame-retardant, pesticides, and jet fuel in my blood," Teller continued.

"So then I go to set the next day, and Tom's like, 'So, how did it go, Miles? What did they find?' Teller recalled. "I was like, 'Well, Tom, it turns out I have jet fuel in my blood.' And without even skipping a beat, Tom just goes, 'Yeah, I was born with it, kid.'"

Teller plays Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw in Top Gun: Maverick, the son of Goose (Anthony Edwards), Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Cruise)'s best friend. The sequel to 1986's Top Gun is set to reach the $400 million mark at the US box office and marks a record-breaking release for Cruise as his biggest movie ever. The movie also stars Jennifer Connolly, Jon Hamm, and Glen Powell and saw Joseph Kosinski take over the director's chair.

Top Gun: Maverick is in theaters now. If you've already seen it, fill out your watch list with our picks of the most exciting upcoming movies .

epicstream.com

Tom Cruise Heartbreak: Nicole Kidman's Ex Pursuing Lady Gaga By Showering Her Lots Of Attention? Katie Holmes Reportedly Shut Down Suri Cruise's Reunion With Her Dad

Tom Cruise made it to the headlines again recently when he attended the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The former husband of Katie Holmes, who has reprised his role in the popular movie, was all smiles as he led the Duchess of Cambridge along the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Val Kilmer’s Daughter Describes Watching Him Shoot ‘Top Gun: Maverick’: “It Was Extraordinary”

Val Kilmer reprises his memorable role from Top Gun in the upcoming sequel, and the shoot was a special time for his family. Kilmer, 62, who played Tom “Iceman” Kazansky opposite Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the popular original 1986 film, makes a brief appearance in Top Gun: Maverick, hitting theaters May 27.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Top Gun: Maverick' Director Talks Volleyball, F-18s and Tom Cruise'Mission: Impossible 7': Apparent Trailer Leaks to Social Media'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Jennifer Connelly Discusses Joy of Reuniting With Director Joseph Kosinski and Tom Cruise Making Her Feel Like a Kid Again The Batman Forever star’s...
MOVIES
GQMagazine

How Tom Cruise and Miles Teller Pulled Off Those Insane Stunts in Top Gun: Maverick

According to the aviation website Aerocorner, in today's money, a Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet — the fighter jet du jour used by the U.S. Navy since 1995 — costs the American government $67.4 million. That isn't a bulk deal, folks: it's per plane. It should come as no surprise to anyone with a sliver of critical thought, then, that Tom Cruise, Miles Teller and Co. didn't actually pilot the vehicles we see in Top Gun: Maverick.
ENTERTAINMENT
