The song was “96 Tears” by Question Mark & The Mysterians. Over the decades there have been differing remembrances of where the song was recorded, but according to Mysterians guitarist Robert Balderrama, "this is the house where it was recorded, I am the original guitarist who helped write the song and played my guitar in it. '96 Tears' was recorded in Bay City, Michigan, on Raymond Street in 1966."

BAY CITY, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO