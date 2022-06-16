A Republican's Republican wouldn't be a Republican today

My grandfather Edward was a Republican’s Republican. Unlike most in his county, he did not have a portrait of FDR hanging on his wall. His contrarian foreign policy advice — at least at the outset — was that America should just sit back and let Germany go into Soviet Russia unhindered and let the Nazis and the Communists duke it out.

About everything in FDR’s New Deal smacked of socialism to him. Including Social Security. This is surprising because my grandfather Edward was dirt poor. A master cabinet-maker, he crisscrossed the country from Indiana to West Virginia to Colorado during the Depression, looking for the wherewithal for his wife and six children.

At one point of particular destitution, Edward was forced to sell off his tool chest. Yes, you read that right. A chest chock full of chisels and gouges, hand planes and bench planes and scrapers, spokeshaves, dovetail and coping and flush and veneer saws, a whole array of clamps and other mystical, delicate shiny brass contrivances.

“It glittered like magic,” my uncle Jim told me. My dad, the youngest, was too small to remember. I don’t know how much the sale of that tool chest yielded, but today it is somewhere, and it is priceless.

If anyone could have benefited from the New Deal, it would have been Edward and his family.

He was a hard luck man, as so many were in those days. My grandmother Merle was the head visiting nurse in Denver before her untimely death when my dad was only a toddler. That grievous moment became the watershed when things really went downhill. The three youngest children were sent back home to Indiana. The three older siblings traveled from place to place with my widowed grandfather.

It seems that he never found his way again, taking on day jobs here and there. Undoubtedly, we moderns would’ve called him an “independent contractor.” I’ve been told by my uncles and aunts and my dad that Edward never stopped being a hard worker and excellent craftsman, always happy with his finished article. But never really having arrived at a place to hang his hat on.

Reality forced him to take his Social Security benefits toward the end, though he couldn’t have been happy about it. He was far from alone in this in the anti-FDR camp. Ayn Rand herself, the headmistress of libertarianism, did the same.

Grandfather Edward died when my dad was but 16.

I love him, though I never met him except through the mediation of the memory of others. I carry his pocket watch with me whenever I wear a suitcoat. Edward fastened a tiny portrait of my grandmother inside the brass cover. I look at it just like he did, wondering about the past and all the might-have-beens.

Politically, my grandfather believed in the republic, and that is exactly why he was a pure Republican. He wasn’t that way, obviously, because he was rich or had a portfolio to protect. He believed in the classic conservatism and institutions that constituted good government.

Although I really doubt if Edward would have ever heard about Russell Kirk, he would have agreed with him wholeheartedly in this lapidary quote from “The Conservative Mind: From Burke to Eliot”: The conservative, Kirk wrote, “thinks of political policies as intended to preserve order, justice, and freedom. The ideologue (left wing or right wing), on the contrary, thinks of politics as a revolutionary instrument for transforming society and even transforming human nature. In his march toward Utopia, the ideologue is merciless.”

My grandfather despised authoritarianism. That is why he disliked FDR, just because he thought that the president was too high-handed in trying to transform society. I disagree with my grandfather there, as I’m thankful for the safety net that kept him from dying in the street.

Still, Edward was that sort of conservative American who held to the noble conservative ideas of freedom and institution, who distrusted all ideologies and celebrity cults. He hated mass movements. He watched with horror, in the 1920s and 1930s, the rise of authoritarianism and extremism, and prayed every day that such would never happen here in this land.

My Aunt Lois, who died of COVID two years ago, was always fond of telling me that whenever Edward would visit his sister Margaret, who was taking care of her and my dad, he would be heard late into the night praying fervently for his children and his country.

I think his prayers were answered.

But he would not be a Republican today.

Jonathan Tobias is a resident of Edenton.