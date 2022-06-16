ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James On Does It Bother Him That So Many People Would Be Happy To See Him Fail: “Absolutely Not… At The End Of The Day, They Have To Wake Up Tomorrow And Have The Same Life That They Had Before They Woke Up Today.”

By Aikansh Chaudhary
fadeawayworld.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeBron James' journey in the NBA has been full of ups and downs. Of course, he is one of the greatest players to flaunt his talents in the league and is now generally considered to be a well-loved player among fans. But that was definitely not the case when...

fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 9

Tony Da Real TwoGunnz
3d ago

Lebron James is the greatest ever in my book he is the most hated on player of all time and it’s ridiculous because he is such a great talent and it shows look at the statistics!

Reply
4
 

fadeawayworld.net

Mark Jackson Throws Shade At Stephen Curry After Curry Wins Finals MVP: “If I Was Steph Curry I Would Thank Boston’s Defense For The MVP."

Even after reaching glory again, the Golden State Warriors are still receiving criticism from people around the league. The Dubs confirmed that they are back after a 4-2 win over the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals. Stephen Curry showed the way for his team, winning his first Finals MVP award after everything was said and done.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Snoop Dogg Says He Is ‘Chasing’ Shaquille O’Neal And The Success He Has With Commercials And Brand Deals: “When I Say I’m Chasing Him, It’s For The Right Reasons, Nothing Negative. I’m Inspired By Him.”

Shaquille O'Neal, for as dominant a player as he was during his legendary career, has found the same if not more success in his post-playing career. Shaq has invested his massive wealth quite well and is a well-respected businessman and also is able to secure lucrative brand deals. Shaq may no longer be playing on a basketball court, but in the business world, he is still a superstar of the highest level.
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Dennis Rodman Called Out The Lakers For Giving Shaquille O'Neal The Biggest NBA Contract: “No Way In Hell. If I Was An Owner, No Way In Hell I’d Ever Pay A Man $120 Million If He’s Not The Total Package. I Wouldn’t Do It.”

Shaquille O'Neal probably is the most dominant player the NBA has ever seen. With his backboard-breaking dunks and his incredible scoring skills, Shaq, back in his prime, was one of the best players in the league. Drafted by the Orlando Magic, Shaq found himself in probably a perfect situation. Surrounded...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Message For Steph Curry After Fourth NBA Title

On Thursday night, Golden State Warriors star point guard Steph Curry lead the team with 34 points in a 103-90 victory over the Boston Celtics. His standout performance helped lead the team to their fourth NBA title in the past eights years. After leading the Warriors to the title, Curry was named NBA Finals MVP for the first time.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors vet Andre Iguodala reveals brutal reality he’s living in right now

Andre Iguodala played just 31 games for the Golden State Warriors throughout the regular season. He saw his role diminish even more in the playoffs, and he was able to take the court just seven times throughout the team’s title run, averaging 8.7 minutes per contest. At this point, it is clear that time is […] The post Warriors vet Andre Iguodala reveals brutal reality he’s living in right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Dell Curry And Sonya Curry Celebrate With Stephen Curry's 4th NBA Championship: "Curry's Mom Threw Up The 4 And Dad Celebrated With A Cigar."

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have done it once again. They have been crowned the champions of the NBA for the fourth time in the last eight seasons. Although the Dubs have earlier won three rings, this one will hold a special place in the hearts of the players and fans. The obvious reason for it was that it came after two very underwhelming seasons.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Distractify

Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Snoop Dogg explains the time he turned down $2M from a basketball legend

Snoop Dogg is all about getting money, but apparently, he wasn’t when one of the greatest basketball players offered him some cash. On May 25, Dogg was a guest on Logan Paul’s podcast “IMPAULSIVE,” and talked about the time that he turned down $2 million to DJ an event hosted by Michael Jordan. When Dogg was asked what’s the craziest deal he’s ever done, he instead gave the listeners one of the craziest deals he’s never done.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

People are amazed at how much Blue Ivy Carter looks like Beyonce at recent NBA outing: ‘Literally twins’

Blue Ivy Carter set the internet ablaze after a classic embarrassing dad moment with her father Jay-Z went viral. Now, people can’t get over how similar the 10-year-old looks to her superstar mom, Beyoncé.Blue Ivy attended the NBA playoff game between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Monday evening with her father. During the game, the two appeared on the jumbotron screen, where the “99 Problems” rapper put his arm around his oldest daughter. Jay-Z planted a kiss on his daughter’s cheek, but she tried to pull his arm away.Fans were amused by the classic dad moment, especially...
CELEBRITIES
Allure

Blue Ivy Carter Looks Just Like Beyoncé With These Giant Curls

The Golden State Warriors might have inched one step closer to NBA glory, but Blue Ivy Carter remains the night's winner. Blue Ivy Carter sat courtside with proud dad, Jay-Z, during game five of the 2022 NBA finals on June 13. As Jay-Z prepared to salute the arena, Carter, in the most subtle and Bey-esque way, let him know exactly what not to do when sitting next to a 10-year-old Grammy Award winner with bouncy, volume-packed curls. The energy of the stadium seemed nothing less than invigorating, yet Carter was clearly unbothered by the crowd when letting her dad know that her hair was of utmost importance.
BEAUTY & FASHION
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV

