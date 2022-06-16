Navy Bribery Scandal

San Diego County jail inmates are now getting easy access to medication that can reduce overdoses. KPBS reporter Kitty Alvarado says the Sheriff hopes this will reduce the number of deaths in custody. So far in 2022, 10 inmates have died in San Diego County jails. But, even before the...
The tests are finding more pollution, which is leading to more beach closures that are threatening tourist economies in Coronado and Imperial Beach. The prospect of more summertime beach closures in San Diego’s South County has beach communities and county officials at odds over pollution warning signs. Imperial Beach...
No matter what the price at the pump reads, some small business owners have to fill their tanks in order to get their work done. Juan Verduzco, the owner of 24/7 Movers Vista, is one of them. “This truck, I would say around $240 to $250 to fill the tank,”...
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) wants the public to weigh in on a $630 million plan to fix the region’s cross border pollution problems. Federal officials have completed a draft environmental impact review on a project that would treat sewage in the waters along the U.S.-Mexico border near San Diego and they are looking for public comment.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and horrors of the war are on full display inside the Bread and Salt Art Gallery in Barrio Logan, in an exhibition titled "Ukrainian Voice Your Choice." Every piece of art in the exhibit was made by artists in Ukraine during the darkest time in...
They've been part of the American Dream, Southern California style for decades. But verdant lawns are disappearing more and more thanks to shrinking water supplies. The Golden State is now in its third year of drought. A study published by the journal Nature Climate Change in February found this is the worst drought in what is now the western United States in 1,200 years.
Pope Francis' decision to elevate two San Diego bishops to new leadership positions has some local Catholics saying the region is now "on the map" with the Vatican. On May 29, Bishop Robert McElroy was appointed to become a cardinal, a member of an exclusive group that has a say in the future of the faith of more than 1.3 billion Roman Catholics around the globe.
San Diego County's unemployment rate dropped to 2.7% in May, down from 3% in April, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department. May's unemployment rate was also considerably less than May 2021's rate of 6.6%. Last month's rates compare with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.4% for California and the nation during the same period.
Celebrations of Juneteenth were being held across San Diego County Friday and will continue this weekend, as the nation celebrates the momentous occasion officially for the second time. There was music, free food and more at San Diego State University Friday as the school held its first official Juneteenth celebration.
San Diego Repertory Theater has admitted "errors" and offered a "sincere apology" in response to allegations of racism and misogyny at the theater by the cast of the recent show, "The Great Khan." Days after the Rep announced last week that a financial crisis is forcing a temporary closure beginning...
A new exhibit in San Diego showcases the journeys of the Freedom Riders. Meanwhile, children under the age of five could be eligible for a COVID vaccine as soon as next week. Plus, the San Diego Zoo welcomes its first aardvark cub in 35 years.
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 Wednesday to add 228 acres to the Ramona Grasslands County Preserve. As part of an agreement, the county will spend $640,000 to buy the land from the revocable trust of Donald J. Metzler and Diane W. Metzler. Total costs, including staff time, will be $1.03 million, according to county documents.
In this edition of KPBS Arts, a top San Diego ballet dancer inspires the next generation. A visit to the open air Paradise Paint Out festival. The next generation of opera singers take the stage. And finally, a look at complex ceramics inspired by mountain flora and fauna.
A wind advisory is in effect from noon to 9 p.m. Friday in parts of San Diego County, according to the National Weather Service. Southwest winds from 20 mph to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph and isolated gusts up to 60 mph in some areas are expected in the San Diego County mountains, deserts and valleys.
