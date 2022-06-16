On Air Today: Grading Duke Energy’s Carbon Plan

On June 10, Smithfield Foods announced that their Vernon, California, pork-processing plant would be closing in early 2023 due to “the escalating cost of doing business in California.” With the largest pork-processing plant in the world being another Smithfield plant in Tar Heel, North Carolina, there are concerns that the rising costs of labor, fuel, and overall inflation may threaten operations like these as well.

