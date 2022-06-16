ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

On Air Today: Grading Duke Energy’s Carbon Plan

By Aaron Keck
chapelboro.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuke Energy has a plan for carbon neutrality by 2050, but environmental...

chapelboro.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wraltechwire.com

North Carolina is taking the next big step as a global life sciences leader

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – A coalition of partners from across North Carolina, led by the North Carolina Biotechnology Center, recently submitted a federal Economic Development Administration Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant Phase 2 proposal that marks a milestone in our state’s economic evolution. It had a big...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Durham, NC
Government
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Business
Durham, NC
Industry
carolinajournal.com

Smithfield ‘fully committed’ to NC pork operations despite West Coast pullback

On June 10, Smithfield Foods announced that their Vernon, California, pork-processing plant would be closing in early 2023 due to “the escalating cost of doing business in California.” With the largest pork-processing plant in the world being another Smithfield plant in Tar Heel, North Carolina, there are concerns that the rising costs of labor, fuel, and overall inflation may threaten operations like these as well.
SMITHFIELD, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke Energy#Carbon Neutrality#Grading
chapelboro.com

VinFast Speeds Toward July Start in Chatham

VinFast, the Vietnamese automaker planning a $4 billion electric vehicle manufacturing facility at Chatham’s Triangle Innovation Point, hopes to begin moving dirt at its 1,977-acre site on or around July 1. First, though, the company must acquire all that land. “We’re still waiting for them to finalize that,” Chatham...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Podcast
cbs17

Many gather for 17th annual Juneteenth Jubilee in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The weekend was filled with family, food, laughter and more as many came to the Bull City to take part in its 17th annual Juneteenth Jubilee. “It doesn’t matter about your economic background. It doesn’t matter about your education level. Everybody can come together,” Phyllis Coley said.
DURHAM, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gov. Cooper Says Rural Communities Across North Carolina Awarded Grants

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Cooper says 30 local governments in rural areas across North Carolina have been awarded grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund. The fund is a new source of support for rural economic development projects in the state funded by the federal American Rescue Plan. Officials...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy