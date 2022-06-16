On Air Today: Grading Duke Energy’s Carbon Plan

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – A coalition of partners from across North Carolina, led by the North Carolina Biotechnology Center, recently submitted a federal Economic Development Administration Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant Phase 2 proposal that marks a milestone in our state’s economic evolution. It had a big...
(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) Durham's population in 2022 is estimated to be 298,135, covering a city area of 112.64 sq mi (291.74 sq km), Durham is home to many institutions of higher education, the most popular ones are Duke University and North Carolina Central University.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Air conditioners across the Carolinas are running full blast this week as the heat wave continues. But not everyone has the luxury of an air conditioner where they live. North Carolina landlords are guided by the law as to what they have to provide when it...
A band of severe thunderstorm brought down trees and knocked out power to thousands across the Triangle on Friday evening. Residents went to bed on Friday night without power in both Wake and Durham counties. Many of those same families woke up this morning still without power. On Saturday morning,...
On June 10, Smithfield Foods announced that their Vernon, California, pork-processing plant would be closing in early 2023 due to “the escalating cost of doing business in California.” With the largest pork-processing plant in the world being another Smithfield plant in Tar Heel, North Carolina, there are concerns that the rising costs of labor, fuel, and overall inflation may threaten operations like these as well.
Pittsboro’s board of commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a motion to investigate and pursue litigation against industries or others responsible for repeated discharges of PFAS and 1,4-Dioxane — two families of compounds which have been deemed likely human carcinogens — into the Haw River, Pittsboro’s source of drinking water.
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — With a new concept comes feedback. Monday night, dozens of people from the Hayti community in Durham gathered at the W.G. Pearson Center to meet again about the future of the Fayette Place property in the community. This time — the second meeting this week...
VinFast, the Vietnamese automaker planning a $4 billion electric vehicle manufacturing facility at Chatham’s Triangle Innovation Point, hopes to begin moving dirt at its 1,977-acre site on or around July 1. First, though, the company must acquire all that land. “We’re still waiting for them to finalize that,” Chatham...
Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell on Thursday, June 16th. This is a transcript of her discussion of non-profit partnerships, the recent town council meeting and more. Listen to the full interview here. Brighton McConnell: We’re talking Town of Chapel Hill and joining...
Raleigh AC repair company explains fix that lasted only four days. A Raleigh man paid nearly $1500 in repairs only to find out days later that the unit was still broken and needed to be replaced. The owner of 919 FixMyAC says he only paid for the equivalent of Fix-A-Flat.
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The weekend was filled with family, food, laughter and more as many came to the Bull City to take part in its 17th annual Juneteenth Jubilee. “It doesn’t matter about your economic background. It doesn’t matter about your education level. Everybody can come together,” Phyllis Coley said.
Clayton, N.C. — The town of Clayton is considering increasing its rates for electric, water and sewer utilities. It marks the first proposed electric rate increase by the town in seven years and would add up to about $277 more per year for the typical household. “The rate increases...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 40,000 customers throughout the Triangle were without power Saturday morning, According to Duke Energy. This is after strong storms moved through the area on Friday. Wake County was hit the hardest with over 35,000 power outages as of Saturday morning. The National Weather...
RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Cooper says 30 local governments in rural areas across North Carolina have been awarded grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund. The fund is a new source of support for rural economic development projects in the state funded by the federal American Rescue Plan. Officials...
