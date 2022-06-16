Health Highlights: June 16, 2022​

FDA panel approves Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids 5 and under. The panel's recommendations will now go to the FDA, which is expected to approve the use of the vaccines this week. A CDC sign-off is expected soon after. Read more

Doctors transplant kidneys to children without need for immune-suppressing drugs. The team at Stanford University said the first three children to be treated with the new approach got not only a new kidney, but a new immune system -- both donated from a parent. Read more

Storms cause delay in reopening of Abbott baby formula plant. The factory's closure is at the heart of a month's-long infant formula shortage. Production at the plant had restarted less than two weeks ago, but severe weather means cleanup and re-inspection must now occur. Read more

Cost of brand-name epilepsy meds is soaring. From 2010 to 2018, the price of brand-name epilepsy drugs, including meds like Vimpat (lacosamide), rose 277% overall, researchers found. Read more

Plant-based diet may keep breast cancer away. In a new study, older women who consumed a healthy, primarily plant-based, diet saw their risk for developing any type of breast cancer drop by an average of 14%. Read more

Obamacare may have helped lower suicide rates. Rates are rising more slowly in states that have expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), a new study finds. More Americans in mental health crisis may be getting the care they need, researchers suggest. Read more