Arkansas State

Gas prices affecting Arkansas Lottery sales

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo first we have higher interest rates...

Ted b53
3d ago

well duh! people can't afford to splurge ...lol.. buying necessities before luxuries.

MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas gas prices follow crude prices in recent drop

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – After several heady days, gas prices have begun dropping in Arkansas, and the nation, after crude oil prices began dropping in the past week. The gas price average in Arkansas is $4.53 for June 17, down from yesterday’s $4.54. That marks a fall from what had been a steady climb in […]
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Baxter Co. man wins $1 million on Arkansas Scholarship Lottery scratch-off

LAKEVIEW, Ark. — A man from Lakeview, Ark. won $1 million dollars through an Arkansas Scholarship Lottery scratch-off ticket. The man, who chose to remain anonymous, claimed the prize Wednesday, June 15 at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock. The man won the top prize from...
Arkansas Business
State
Arkansas State
Magnolia State Live

Owner of Mississippi Lottery ticket worth $185,000 has less than 24-hours to claim prize. Winning ticket purchased in December still unclaimed.

The owner of a lottery ticket worth $185,000 has less than 24 hours to claim their winnings before the ticket becomes a worthless piece of paper. Mississippi Lottery officials say a Mississippi Match 5 winning ticket that was purchased for the Dec. 16, 2021, drawing is set to expire at the end of the day today — June 14.
WJTV 12

Mississippians feel the pinch as grocery prices rise

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There are grocery shortages nationwide, while Americans deal with inflation. The shortages are impacting produce, including meat and packaged goods. Byron Ollie, manager of the Save-A-Lot on Bailey Avenue, asked customers to be patient amid the shortages. “It’s going to take us probably about another year, I think, before things are […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
THV11

Arkansas hospitals seeing loss of revenue due to inflation

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Inflation remains a top concern for everyone as prices continue to skyrocket and now, this economic crisis is taking a toll on Arkansas hospitals. Right after hospitals began to finally catch a break from two years of COVID patients, they're now facing a brand new set of issues.
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

During Farm Bill hearing, concerns raised about crop insurance

Ranking members of the U.S Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry visited Arkansas as part of a series of hearings to craft the 2023 Farm Bill. Sen. John Boozman, R-Arkansas, was accompanied Friday by the chairwoman of the committee, Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan, to hear recommendations from those involved in the agriculture industry.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kingsport Times-News

A monthlong sales tax holiday on groceries in Tennessee

Tennessee will offer a sales tax-free holiday for “food and food ingredients” purchased during the month of August. It’s among the tax cuts totaling $300 million included in the state’s $52.8 billion budget for the new fiscal year, which is set to begin on July 1.
TENNESSEE STATE
5NEWS

Possible sale of parking lot in Fort Smith causes dispute

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Audience members were asked to leave Thursday’s Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority (FCRA) meeting after board members said they became disruptive. Tensions boiled over when the topic of a parking lot, which sits adjacent to Fort Smith Brewing Company (FSBC) was called to order. FSBC...
FORT SMITH, AR
KTLO

$863K awarded during Arkansas Rural Development Summit

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission’s (AEDC) Rural Services Division recently awarded grants totaling $863,010 to 37 Arkansas cities and counties through two grant programs, and a number of area cities were included in the awards.The grants were presented to recipients during the Arkansas Rural Development Summit, held May 12 at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.
ARKANSAS STATE
Lincoln Report

3 Special Small Towns in Arkansas

If you're looking for a truly unique experience, then you need to head to one of Arkansas's small towns. These charming communities offer a glimpse into the state's fascinating history and culture. You'll find friendly locals, delicious food, and plenty of things to see and do. And best of all, small towns are the perfect place to slow down and appreciate the simple things in life. So if you're looking for an unforgettable vacation, be sure to add an Arkansas small town to your list.
ARKANSAS STATE
US News and World Report

Work Starts on Long-Term I-55 Project Near Key Memphis Span

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Work has started in. on a $141 million project to build travel lanes and a roundabout intersection on the Interstate 55 interchange near a heavily traveled bridge connecting Memphis to Arkansas. Lane closures began Monday at the I-55 and Crump interchange close to downtown Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN

