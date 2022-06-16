ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jean-Marc Vallée Documentary in the Works (Exclusive)

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46lbqq_0gCcRHoj00

Item 7, the producer of Jean-Marc Vallée’s breakout movie C.R.A.Z.Y. , is at work on a documentary about the Dallas Buyers Club and Big Little Lies director, who died suddenly in December 2021 at the age of 58 years.

Marie-Julie Dallaire will direct Cut Print Thank You Bye, which has the support of and participation from the family of the late Canadian filmmaker — his sons Alex and Émile Vallée, and their mother, Chantal Cadieux.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Pierre Even will produce the feature-length doc that will use archives and original footage to recall the life of Vallée, who grew as a director in Quebec before breaking out in Hollywood with a string of studio films and TV hits.

“Jean-Marc and I became friends at the release of C.R.A.Z.Y. His sudden departure leaves me without words. Yet, I feel the need to express my love and gratitude to him loud and clear. Cut Print Thank You Bye will be my way of paying tribute to Jean-Marc, of keeping him alive, of mourning him, using our common language: cinema,” director Dallaire said in a statement.

Born in Montreal, Vallée broke into directing through music videos. His debut film feature, the 1995 thriller Black List, earned nine nominations for Canada’s Genie Awards, while his 2005 coming-of-age movie C.R.A.Z.Y. won 11 Genies. Emily Blunt starred as Britain’s Queen Victoria in his 2009 film The Young Victoria , which picked up three Oscar noms, including a win for best costume design.

The director went to the next level with 2013’s Dallas Buyers Club, the fact-based story of Ron Woodroof, who sold experimental drugs to AIDS patients. The emotional drama earned six Academy Award nominations, including best picture, and led to trips to the podium for stars Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto.

“Jean-Marc’s departure left a gaping hole in our lives. This great emptiness has brought together all those who knew him. Cut Print Thank You Bye is a work of sharing and memory, so that everyone has access to this great man of cinema, our friend Jean-Marc Vallée,” producer Even said in his own statement.

Vallée was known for his skilled handling of A-list talent, as with HBO’s star-studded adaptation of Big Little Lies , the David E. Kelley-penned project that Vallée directed and executive produced. Vallée earned an Emmy and a DGA Award for directing Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon , Laura Dern and the rest of the high-profile cast on the highly lauded show’s first season, which aired in 2017.

“Cinema is a ribbon of dreams, inspired by the desire to share the human experience of loving and being loved. Jean-Marc understood this…. Why make a film about JMV? Because we must not forget that we must dream, that we must love, that we must share. For those who follow us,” said Yves Bélanger, director of photography on Dallas Buyers Club, Wild, Demolition, Sharp Objects and Big Little Lies, who also initiated the project.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Bela Bajaria on How Much Netflix Is Rethinking Its Business Model: “We’re Not Doing Some Radical Shift”

As Netflix rethinks its streaming business model after losing 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, TV boss Bela Bajaria insists no major shift in focus is in the works. “We’re not doing some radical shift in our business. We’re not merging. We’re not just having a big transitional phase,” Bajaria told the Banff World Media Festival on Tuesday during a keynote address moderated by The Hollywood Reporter’s editorial director, Nekesa Mumbi Moody.More from The Hollywood ReporterBanff Rockie Awards: Channel Four's 'Help' Wins Grand Jury PrizeBanff: Participant's David Linde Says He's "Energized" by Film, TV Content That Inspires Social ChangeNicole...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Hiddleston Confirms Engagement to Zawe Ashton: “I’m Very Happy”

Tom Hiddleston has officially confirmed his engagement to Zawe Ashton months after the actress was spotted wearing a ring while walking the 2022 BAFTAs carpet. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the Loki star briefly acknowledged his relationship with fellow British actor and MCU star Ashton, telling the outlet, “I’m very happy,” when asked about the status of their engagement. The actor proposed in March, ahead of the 2022 BAFTA Awards, where the duo walked the carpet together. At the time, photos seemingly captured a ring on her hand, sparking speculation they were engaged.More from The Hollywood Reporter"You Went...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Settles With Mo’Nique Over Discrimination, Retaliation Lawsuit

Netflix has settled a potentially precedent-setting lawsuit from Mo’Nique in a case that could have found that the streamer retaliated against the comedian by refusing to engage in good-faith negotiations after she accused the company of discrimination for opening with a low-ball offer. Both sides on Tuesday moved to dismiss the suit, according to a court filing. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.More from The Hollywood ReporterBanff Rockie Awards: Channel Four's 'Help' Wins Grand Jury PrizeBela Bajaria on How Much Netflix Is Rethinking Its Business Model: "We're Not Doing Some Radical Shift"Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Joey King to Star in Untitled...
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ LGBT Content in ‘Lightyear’ Is So Controversial: I Want Representation to ‘Be the Norm’

No big deal. Chris Evans wishes that the decision to include LGBTQ+ characters in his new film, Lightyear, didn't cause so much controversy. "It’s nice, and it’s wonderful, it makes me happy [to have such inclusion]," the Avengers star, 41, told Variety on Monday, June 13, when asked about Pixar's decision to reinstate a same-sex […]
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Laura Dern
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Lena Dunham
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Stops Interview After Asked About His Love Life

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi is engaged to British singer/songwriter Rita Ora, but don't ask him to spill details about their relationship or wedding plans. That's something English TV presenter Philip Schofield found out the hard way, when he pressed Waititi for details during a Lightyear press event, only to see the actor and filmmaker remove his earpiece, throw it behind him theatrically, and mime that he could not hear the question. It's a wholesome moment that comes at the end of a 10-minute joint interview Waititi shared with Chris Evans, who steps in as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the new Pixar movie.
MOVIES
People

Ezra Miller Deactivates Instagram as Child Is Granted Court Protection Over 'Uncomfortable' Encounter

Ezra Miller's verified Instagram account has been deactivated as another parent comes forward with allegations against the actor, whose location remains unknown. According to The Daily Beast, a mother from Greenfield, Massachusetts, and her child, now 12, were granted a temporary harassment prevention order against the 29-year-old Justice League actor on Wednesday. The news outlet, which did not name the mom or child, spoke to both of them and a neighbor who witnessed the alleged Feb. 2 encounter that spurred the court order.
GREENFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alex And#The Works Lrb#The Dallas Buyers Club#Canadian#Genie Awards
The Hollywood Reporter

Jerrod Carmichael on Dave Chappelle’s Anti-Trans Comedy and Cancel Culture Comments: “It’s an Odd Hill to Die On”

Jerrod Carmichael is offering his thoughts on comedians amid perceived “cancel culture,” in particular Dave Chappelle. In a GQ magazine profile, Carmichael reflected on a text message he received from his 15-year-old niece after he came out to his family. He then publicly identified as gay during his HBO special Rothaniel released in April. The comedian noted that after speaking to his family about his orientation, older relatives had trouble just acknowledging “the one part that you need acknowledged,” while his niece sent him a text that read, “I see you. I hear you.”More from The Hollywood ReporterChris Rock, Dave Chappelle Set Joint Stand-Up...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Robert Eggers Envies Medieval Craftsmen, Says It’s Hard to Be Creative in ‘Modern Secular Society’

Click here to read the full article. In his first three films, Robert Eggers has consistently looked to the past to explore the darkest corners of the human experience, often focusing on the idea of obsession. So it’s hardly surprising that the director would have some interesting thoughts about how life as an artist has evolved over time. In a new interview with Slash Film to promote the VOD release of “The Northman,” Eggers waxed poetic about the role of artists in the modern entertainment industry, and lamented that his own ego often gets in the way of his creative process. “This...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Hunger Games’ Prequel Enlists ‘West Side Story’ Star Josh Andrés Rivera

West Side Story actor Josh Andrés Rivera has joined Lionsgate’s Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Rivera will play Sejanus Plinth, the mentor to a tribute from District 2 and a close friend of young Coriolanus Snow, who will be played by Tom Blyth in the feature. Rivera will also be reuniting onscreen with West Side Story co-star Rachel Zegler, who will be playing Lucy Gray, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Hunger Games' Prequel Sets Rachel Zegler to Star as Lucy Gray Baird'Hunger Games': 'Billy the Kid' Actor Tom Blyth to Play Young Coriolanus...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Vice President Kamala Harris Dines With Hollywood Power Brokers (and Impersonator Maya Rudolph)

Vice president Kamala Harris touched down in Los Angeles on June 3 ahead of big political week in the city for a gathering of global leaders, including President Joe Biden, at the ninth Summit of the Americas. And while official communication from her office stated that the Harris had no public events scheduled for the weekend she arrived, she did have private power dinner plans. The Hollywood Reporter learned that Harris and husband, First Gentleman Doug Emhoff, headed to the home of CAA’s Bryan Lourd and husband Bruce Bozzi for a dinner described as “a gathering of old friends.” The guest...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Barbie’ Movie: First Look at Ryan Gosling as a Real-Life Ken Doll

There is a quote that’s been credited to Ryan Gosling: “All my characters are me. I’m not a good enough actor to become a character.” One can only hope that the below first-look photo of Gosling as Ken in the live-action Barbie movie reveals the La La Land actor’s true self.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Reveals Explosive 'The Gray Man' Trailer Starring Ryan Gosling, Chris EvansMargot Robbie, Jay Roach Team for New 'Ocean's Eleven' Movie (Exclusive)Adam Sandler Comedy 'Hustle,' Chris Hemsworth Sci-Fi Thriller 'Spiderhead' Among Netflix Summer Movie Slate Here’s Gosling as Barbie’s iconic beau. Barbie represents the first time the toy has...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Blonde’ Trailer Teases First Look at Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in NC-17 Movie

Netflix has released the first look at Blonde, writer and director Andrew Dominik’s NC-17 take on the Marilyn Monroe story. Starring Ana de Armas as Monroe and based on the fictional novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, the film is a reimagining of the professional and personal life of the enduring Hollywood icon.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Dead End: Paranormal Park' Creator Hamish Steele on Crafting the Animated YA LGBTQ-Inclusive Horror SeriesHannah Gadsby on Ricky Gervais, Netflix's Ted Sarandos: "You Don't Cuddle Up to Power"Netflix Settles With Mo'Nique Over Discrimination, Retaliation Lawsuit Starting with a volatile childhood as Norma Jeane,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Melissa McCarthy, Hugh Grant Among A-List Cast for Jerry Seinfeld’s ‘Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story’

Jerry Seinfeld has assembled an A-list cast for his feature directorial debut, which just so happens to be about the beloved breakfast dessert pastry, Pop-Tarts. Netflix is behind Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, which will star Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant and James Marsden. Rounding out the cast is Jack McBrayer, Tom Lennon, Adrian Martinez, Bobby Moynihan, Max Greenfield, Christian Slater and Sarah Cooper.More from The Hollywood ReporterPhilip Baker Hall's One-Time Guest Spot on 'Seinfeld' is Arguably Series' GreatestShonda Rhimes, Judd Apatow, Amy Schumer Among Writer-Directors Urging Hollywood to Reconsider Guns OnscreenWhy Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone Are Deadly...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Octagon Adds Former WME Agent Adam Gelvan to Management, Production Group (Exclusive)

Sports and entertainment agency Octagon has added veteran agent and producer Adam Gelvan to its entertainment management and production group. Gelvan comes over from Rain Management, where led the non-scripted and docuseries efforts. At Octagon, Gelvan as entertainment management and production manager will oversee a roster of directors, producers and on-camera talent, while also bringing his existing clients to the agency.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel Developing 'Wonder Man' Series with Destin Daniel Cretton, Andrew Guest (Exclusive)Department of Justice Takes Aim at MLB's Immunity From Antitrust LawN.Y. Times Podcast Host Lulu Garcia-Navarro Signs With CAA Reporting to Kyell Thomas, managing director, Octagon Entertainment,...
MLB
IGN

Thor: Love and Thunder Test Audience Reactions Hail Christian Bale as the Best Villain in the MCU So Far

We're less than a month away from the release of the next Marvel blockbuster in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder. After receiving rave reviews for his previous MCU outing in Thor Ragnarok, the New Zealand filmmaker is back with the cast and crew to tackle the Marvel universe's newest threat in Gorr the God Butcher. Played by British actor Christian Bale, Gorr is a God-slaying entity who is on the hunt for more targets, which sets him on a path to face the Norse God of Thunder.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Beanie Feldstein, Jane Lynch Leaving Broadway’s ‘Funny Girl’

Producers for Broadway’s current Funny Girl revival announced Wednesday that stars Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch will soon be exiting. In a statement posted to social media, the show’s team shared that the two performers are set to leave the production Sept. 25. This follows Feldstein having announced June 6 that she would be missing dates after testing positive for COVID-19.More from The Hollywood ReporterYahya Abdul-Mateen II and Corey Hawkins to Star in 'Topdog/Underdog' on Broadway This FallTony Awards Analysis: Voters Spread the Love on a Night Likely to Boost Broadway's Box OfficesTony Awards: 'Six' Co-Creator Toby Marlow Becomes First Nonbinary...
MOVIES
IndieWire

15 Other Great Modern Westerns to Watch Beyond ‘The Power of the Dog’

Click here to read the full article. Gone are the days when Westerns ruled the box office, with superheroes now filling the role that cowboys once played in the American consciousness. But fear not, the Western genre is far from dead. The brutality of the American West, combined with the hope that many people found in it, continues to inspire some of the most exciting filmmakers working today. It also has one of the richest histories of any genre, which allows filmmakers with a passion for Hollywood history to engage with the classics of the 20th century while updating Western...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
45K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy