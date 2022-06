IOGear's Kaliber Gaming Hver Stealth Keyboard ($49.95) would be almost impossible to identify without the logo in its top-right corner. It looks generically identical to pretty much every other gaming keyboard on the market—black with RGB backlighting and multiple functions assigned to almost every non-alphanumeric key. On the plus side, let's repeat the price: $49.95, for many of the same features you'll find on much costlier keyboards from better-known manufacturers. If only the Kaliber's typing experience and software were better, it'd be a slam-dunk budget buy. As is, it's merely a passable one.

