One person was injured following an accidental shooting that occurred last weekend in Springfield Township, Mercer County. According to State Police, authorities were called to a parking lot on Old Ash Road just before 8pm last Saturday (June 11th). Upon their arrival authorities found an unidentified adult man who accidentally shot himself in the left hand with a semi-automatic pistol. It is unclear why the victim was handling a firearm at the time of the incident.

MERCER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO