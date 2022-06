A “rug pull” is a ruse in the cryptocurrency world whereby developers abscond with investor money, running off with untold millions of dollars. If that ploy rings a bell to those in the sneaker community, it may be because one notorious reseller seemingly did just that last month when Oregon’s Michael Malekzadeh dissolved his LLC, Zadeh Kicks, scrubbed his social media, and left customers on the hook for millions.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO