ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Miller was totally surprised by the Sabres retiring his number.

By Paul Hamilton
WGR550
WGR550
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XQf05_0gCcPAi400

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – Last Friday the Buffalo Sabres announced that they would be retiring Ryan Miller’s No. 30 at a game next season. Miller was on WGR Sports Radio 550 Wednesday when he joined The Instigators.

Miller and his son Bohdi came to the arena having no idea that once they got positioned in the crease, Rick Jeanneret would come onto the big board to tell him.

Miller and his wife Noreen had a daughter in April and since they didn’t know, she wasn’t there. Miller said, “I think some fans might have noticed from the early part of the video that Noreen and the baby were missing and it’s because the baby gave us kind of a tough night and it was such a surprise to me on what was happening that we had to call her and tell her to get down here, so they did a good job because I had no idea. I had been talking to Rich (Jureller) with the Sabres a little bit about wanting to comeback and check–in and he never let on that anything was happening, so I just thought I was going to visit with the coaching staff and see some of the guys and I was happy to see everybody, I was pumped up, but I’m really excited.”

Miller went on to say, “I’m really happy with the response. Buffalo meant a lot to me and continues to be a place that I want to come back to and it was important to me to show Bohdi where Noreen and I spent our time and Kaia when she’s old enough to figure things out, the same thing.

“We’re going to make sure it’s a big part of the history of our family and I’m excited that this is something we get to do with the Sabres and I always have that soft-spot for Buffalo in my heart and it was great to get back.”

Miller said with continuing his career with the St. Louis Blues, Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks as well as COVID-19, there never was a time to come back and reconnect in Buffalo. He said, “It was really cool because we got the Buffalo City Sports Hall of Fame announcement and they invited us to comeback for the press stuff and it was Noreen who really encouraged me to go back because I was like, ‘It’s media, we have a two-month-old by then and it’s going to be really hard,’ and she said, ‘We’ve got to get out more and we’ve got to see our friends,’ and I was really glad we did that.

“Just to see everybody, Marty (Biron) helped organize to get a bunch of the boys together and we had a great night catching up and it’s really what I was missing, connecting with all my buddies and seeing everybody from Buffalo.”

Miller of course was a big leader when he played in Buffalo. For the most part, it was Lindy Ruff and Darcy Regier. Miller said he was invited by Regier to have conversations about the team, “Darcy was really open about things, not like I had a voice in it, but he wanted constructive conversations about my game personally and how did I think we as a group were doing. I mean it wasn’t breaking down player by player, it was just like, how are we as a group, where are you at, that kind of stuff.

“It would be a little bit above the players to be making long-term team decisions, I think there might be a few guys in this league that would garner the respect, but from my own experience, and from even just being around, I think it’s a lot to put onto even a star player, I mean they’re a star player, but they don’t know the ins and outs of the salary cap and what you have to do to keep a certain group of players together, it’s just very complicated now.”

The schedule isn’t out for next season so we still don’t know when the ceremony will take place.

Photo credit Losi & Gangi

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

New Flyers coach John Tortorella shaded by former player

The Philadelphia Flyers reportedly hired John Tortorella to be their head coach on Thursday. And at least one of his longtime former players isn’t optimistic about the outlook. Brandon Dubinsky played for Tortorella for much of his career, first with the New York Rangers and later with the Columbus...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
NHL

Like Father, Like Sons: Evan Rodrigues' Boys Following in his Footsteps

There has been no time away from the rink for Evan Rodrigues ever since he and his wife, Christina, added two hockey-loving little boys to their family. The couple - who met in college at Boston University - welcomed their first son, Grayson, on Oct. 28, 2018. He was born in Buffalo, where the new father at the time was playing for the Buffalo Sabres. A little over a year later, Rodrigues was traded to Pittsburgh, so the Rodrigues family had to relocate to a new city in the midst of raising their 1-year-old.
HOCKEY
NFL

Case Keenum happy to be 'wanted' by Bills: 'It feels great to have a team like this'

According to all 32 NFL teams, Case Keenum wasn't worth a draft pick in 2012. He's since been traded for a handful of late-round picks -- leading Keenum to joke that he considers himself a late-round selection -- and the latest deal brought him to a situation the quarterback sees as ideal. Keenum is preparing to serve as the 2022 backup to dynamite signal-caller Josh Allen in Buffalo, home to a team that proved it didn't just settle for his services -- it wanted Keenum.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Jeanneret
Person
Ryan Miller
Person
Lindy Ruff
CBS Miami

Araujo scores as Atlanta United defeat Miami 2-0

ATLANTA — Rocco Rios Novo — a 20-year old who started and made his first MLS appearance — stopped the three shots he faced while Luiz Araujo scored as Atlanta United earned a 2-0 win Sunday over Inter Miami.United (5-5-4) never trailed after Araujo made it a 1-0 game in the fourth minute. Josef Martinez got an assist on the goal.United also got one goal from Martinez.United outshot Miami (5-7-3) 18-11, with eight shots on goal to four for Miami.Drake Callender saved six of the eight shots he faced for Miami.Both teams are in action again on Saturday. United visits Toronto and Miami hosts Minnesota United.
ATLANTA, GA
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
754
Followers
3K+
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy