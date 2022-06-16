Miller was totally surprised by the Sabres retiring his number.

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – Last Friday the Buffalo Sabres announced that they would be retiring Ryan Miller’s No. 30 at a game next season. Miller was on WGR Sports Radio 550 Wednesday when he joined The Instigators.

Miller and his son Bohdi came to the arena having no idea that once they got positioned in the crease, Rick Jeanneret would come onto the big board to tell him.

Miller and his wife Noreen had a daughter in April and since they didn’t know, she wasn’t there. Miller said, “I think some fans might have noticed from the early part of the video that Noreen and the baby were missing and it’s because the baby gave us kind of a tough night and it was such a surprise to me on what was happening that we had to call her and tell her to get down here, so they did a good job because I had no idea. I had been talking to Rich (Jureller) with the Sabres a little bit about wanting to comeback and check–in and he never let on that anything was happening, so I just thought I was going to visit with the coaching staff and see some of the guys and I was happy to see everybody, I was pumped up, but I’m really excited.”

Miller went on to say, “I’m really happy with the response. Buffalo meant a lot to me and continues to be a place that I want to come back to and it was important to me to show Bohdi where Noreen and I spent our time and Kaia when she’s old enough to figure things out, the same thing.

“We’re going to make sure it’s a big part of the history of our family and I’m excited that this is something we get to do with the Sabres and I always have that soft-spot for Buffalo in my heart and it was great to get back.”

Miller said with continuing his career with the St. Louis Blues, Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks as well as COVID-19, there never was a time to come back and reconnect in Buffalo. He said, “It was really cool because we got the Buffalo City Sports Hall of Fame announcement and they invited us to comeback for the press stuff and it was Noreen who really encouraged me to go back because I was like, ‘It’s media, we have a two-month-old by then and it’s going to be really hard,’ and she said, ‘We’ve got to get out more and we’ve got to see our friends,’ and I was really glad we did that.

“Just to see everybody, Marty (Biron) helped organize to get a bunch of the boys together and we had a great night catching up and it’s really what I was missing, connecting with all my buddies and seeing everybody from Buffalo.”

Miller of course was a big leader when he played in Buffalo. For the most part, it was Lindy Ruff and Darcy Regier. Miller said he was invited by Regier to have conversations about the team, “Darcy was really open about things, not like I had a voice in it, but he wanted constructive conversations about my game personally and how did I think we as a group were doing. I mean it wasn’t breaking down player by player, it was just like, how are we as a group, where are you at, that kind of stuff.

“It would be a little bit above the players to be making long-term team decisions, I think there might be a few guys in this league that would garner the respect, but from my own experience, and from even just being around, I think it’s a lot to put onto even a star player, I mean they’re a star player, but they don’t know the ins and outs of the salary cap and what you have to do to keep a certain group of players together, it’s just very complicated now.”

The schedule isn’t out for next season so we still don’t know when the ceremony will take place.