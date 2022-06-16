3 brand new Mustangs stolen from Downriver assembly plant

FLAT ROCK (WWJ) -- Authorities have recovered three brand new Mustangs that were stolen from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant.

On Thursday around 3:20 a.m., the Flat Rock Police Department reported that four to five Mustangs were stolen from a nearby assembly plant.

Woodhaven police officers observed suspects attempting to get gas in the vehicles; however, they fled upon seeing the officers.

Officers did not pursue the mustangs.

Michigan State Police troopers on northbound I-75 at Schaefer observed the Mustangs speed past them and attempted to conduct a traffic stop but they all fled.

Troopers ended up singling out one of the cars, a 2022 Shelby GT500, until it ran out of gas on westbound I-96, near Martin Luther King, and drove it up the grass embankment.

Officers said they blocked the car from rolling back onto the freeway. The driver was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Detroit Detention Center.

Troopers were notified by a tow truck driver of another stolen vehicle, a orange Shelby GT500, that was abandoned on northbound I-75 near Livernois. The Orange Shelby was suspected to have run out of gas.

The third stolen car, a red Shelby GT500, was located abandoned by Detroit police officers on Warren near 30th street.

The red Shelby was also suspected to have run out of gas.

The three stolen Shelby GT500 vehicles were towed and preserved for evidence.

"Great job of the troops recovering these vehicles and ensuring no one was hurt in the process," said MSP's Metro Detroit Post.

Flat Rock Police Detectives are further investigating the suspect lodged at the Detroit Detention Center.