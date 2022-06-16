ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Gun talks in Washington hit a speed bump

By Steven Pickering
 3 days ago

Progress on a gun safety measure in the Senate has slowed down. Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas, has been leading the talks. He says the bipartisan discussions have slowed down as they attempt to hammer out their differences on two key points.

"We've run into a couple of bumps in the road that have slowed things down a little bit," Cornyn said. "One of them is over crisis intervention programs. I believe we ought to put every state in the position of seeking and receiving funds for crisis intervention programs that they have in place already even if they don't have a red flag law."

States with red flag laws have provisions for courts to temporarily prevent someone from owning or obtaining a gun if they're determined to be a threat to themselves or others.

Another provision of the proposed bill that's causing some friction is the way to classify certain domestic violence cases in the background check for legally purchasing a weapon.

"We need to define this in a crystal clear way, it can't be broad or open to interpretation," Cornyn said. "With both of these provisions, we must include vigorous due process protections."

While Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hopes to have a bill ready for a vote next week, "unless we can resolve these differences over these two provisions and do it soon, then we won't have time to prepare the text so Senators can read the bill for themselves," Cornyn said.

