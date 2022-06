The Syracuse Juneteenth Festival is coming back this weekend after a hiatus during the pandemic, and now, it’s officially a federal holiday. “It’s important to know the freedoms that we have and the freedoms that we still continue to fight for,” said Bridget McCarthy, a Syracuse Juneteenth Festival board member. “And for that to be recognized not only as a state holiday, but as a federal holiday, gives it a greater significance.”

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO