Galliano contractor arrested for installing a hidden camera in a family’s bathroom

By Kenny Kuhn
 3 days ago

A Galliano man has been arrested for video voyeurism for allegedly installing a camera in a bathroom vent in a home where he was working as a contractor says the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre 37-year-old Chase Cheramie turned himself in to authorities on Thursday.

Last week, deputies responded to a Larose residence where a camera had been discovered in a bathroom.

The family found the camera in a vent in the bathroom. Deputies located the camera which had a red light signifying that it was still possibly recording.

“Our detectives actually downloaded the card on the camera and found images of Chase Cheramie installing the camera at the house,” said LPSO Captain Brennan Matherne.

Matherne says deputies learned Cheramie had been working as a contractor at the residence for several months repairing damage from Hurricane Ida.

Cheramie had mostly been working alone and during initial questioning, he denied any knowledge of the camera said Matherne.

They also found the camera had captured images of three people, two of which appear to be juveniles.

Chase Cheramie is wanted for three counts of Video Voyeurism with a bail amount set at $75,000.

Additionally, detectives are encouraging anyone who had Cheramie perform work in their residence to search for similar devices or anything suspicious. Please contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (985) 532-4320 to report any findings and to assist with searching the residence.

