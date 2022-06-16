ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owasso, OK

Emergency Crews Respond To Multi-Vehicle Crash Along 169

By News On 6
 3 days ago
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash along U.S. 169, near 86th Street North, on Thursday morning.

According to Owasso Police, it happened after a driver, who was traveling southbound along U.S. 169, crossed over into the northbound lanes, hitting a couple of other vehicle in the process.

Police say seven people were involved in the crash. Three people involved were taken to the hospital with one person suffering serious injuries, according to police.

Crews have closed both the northbound and southbound lanes while they worked to clear the scene. All lanes of 169 have since reopened.

This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.

news9.com

Maintenance To Shutdown Broken Arrow Expressway Ramps At I-44

The Oklahoma Department Of Transportation will be closing the ramps from both the east and westbound Broken Arrow Expressway to the westbound I-44. They say this is part of an ongoing bridge maintenance project in the area. Westbound 44 will remain narrowed at the interchange. The ramps should reopen on...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police Searching For Woman Accused Of Cashing Stolen Check

Tulsa Police are looking for someone they said altered and cashed a stolen check. Investigators shared photos of the person suspected of cashing the check at Arvest Bank on May 23. If you have any information, you can report a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man identified in deadly hit-and-run near Catoosa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police now say 45-year-old Caleb Lewis was the man hit and killed near Catoosa, June 15. Officers are still searching for the driver who witnesses say never stopped after hitting Lewis near E. 11th Street and 193rd East Avenue in east Tulsa. Officers talked with...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Body found on bank of Arkansas river near Coweta

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) and Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) are investigating after a woman’s body was found on the banks of the Arkansas River south of Coweta Friday. OHP said they are in a recovery operation. FOX23′s Amy Hybels saw a...
COWETA, OK
