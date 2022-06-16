Watch Rina Sawayama outrage public decency in the fabulously OTT video for This Hell

Rina Sawayama has unveiled the video for her recent single This Hell , and it's a fabulously over-the-top affair, in which the Japanese-born, London-raised singer outrages religious crusaders by staging her own wedding.

Ignoring the haters, who bear placards with messages such as 'YOU SHOULD NOT BE IN SEXUAL RELATIONS WITH THAT WOMAN', 'YOU'RE GOING TO HELL', the Kelis-referencing 'I HATE YOU SO MUCH RIGHT NOW' and 'I'M SO ANGRY I MADE A SIGN', Sawayama walks up the aisle in white cowboy boots, white shorts and a white corset, with two dancers holding up her outfit's train.

The action later shifts to a nightclub setting, where the pop stars leads friends in a spot of synchronised line dancing and suggests that "Satan's looking thirsty".

Another choice lyric in the song runs:



" Turns out I’m going to hell

If I keep on being myself

Don’t know what I did

But they seem pretty mad about it

God hates us? Alright then!

Buckle up at dawn we’re riding "



Speaking about the track, Sawayama says, “It’s an important song for me given the human rights that are being taken away from minorities at a rapid rate in the name of traditional religious beliefs, more specifically I was thinking about the rights being taken away from the LGBTQ community when I wrote this song. When the world tells us we don’t deserve love and protection, we have no choice but to give love and protection to each other.”

Watch the video below:

Sawayama's second album, Hold The Girl , will be released via Dirty Hit on September 2.