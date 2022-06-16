ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Wild Arrival of Digital Fashion

You wake up, yawn, stretch, ignore the texts from your uncle, and open your closet. It’s time to decide who you want to be today. Your Gucci sweater and Burberry trench hang neatly above a row of pristine Nike sneakers. But today you’re feeling somewhat less…human…and more like a highly intelligent...

GQMagazine

And the Oscar of Fashion Goes To: Menswear

The LVMH Prize, which is basically the biggest award a young designer can win, is pretty good at spotting the next big things in fashion. Marine Serre, who won in 2017, is leading the industry’s turn toward regenerative fashion. Simon Porte Jacquemus, class of 2015, has set the bar for buzzy celebrity dressing and viral runway moments to new heights. 2016 winner Grace Wales Bonner’s Adidas sneaker collabs are on the feet of just about every downtown creative in every city on earth.
GQMagazine

We Are Once Again Asking You to Wear Jorts

Welcome to SHORT WEEK SHORTS WEEK, GQ Recommends’ appropriately abridged ode to the summeriest and calf-baringest of bottoms. Whether you’re a big-and-baggy boy, an above-the-knee fella, or somewhere in between, we’ve got all the thoughts, takes, and, yes, recommendations to make this your greatest, leggiest, most stylish shorts season yet.
GQMagazine

Kanye West Accused Adidas of “Blatant Copying” of His Designs

There is nothing worse than scoring against your own team, unless of course you’re Ye, neé Kanye West. The rapper-designer-enormous-boot-wearer returned to Instagram last night to share his thoughts on Adidas’s new Adilette 22. Despite the fact Ye is a longtime Adidas collaborator, he’s not exactly a fan of the Three Stripes’ new design.
GQMagazine

The Only 3 Types of Swimsuits That Matter in 2022, According to GQ Editors

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Welcome to SHORT WEEK SHORTS WEEK, GQ Recommends’ appropriately abridged ode to the summeriest and calf-baringest of bottoms. Whether you’re a big-and-baggy boy, an above-the-knee fella, or somewhere in between, we’ve got all the thoughts, takes, and, yes, recommendations to make this your greatest, leggiest, most stylish shorts season yet.
Louis Vuitton
Bobby Kim
GQMagazine

Dwyane Wade’s Cartier Is Proof You Can Always Improve on a Classic

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. The Cartier Tank has been around for more than a century, during which time it’s taken on nearly every material, color, and shape imaginable. The phrase aging like fine wine no longer does it justice—even the finest wines would be musty after this long. And yet the Cartier Tank continues to prove its endurance and elasticity. Color, or the absence of it, has been the key to the Tank’s recent reinvention. Over the past two years, Cartier has painted the dial of the Tank in forest green, burgundy, navy blue, and even a stark black. Still, the best of the bunch might be the Tank Louis Cartier Dwyane Wade wore to the Time100 gala this week. The combination of gold and deep red was an instant winner—not totally unlike Wade himself.
GQMagazine

The 9 Best Swimsuits for Summer 2022 | GQ Recommends

From the fittest to the flashiest swim trunks, it's time to get swimsuit ready for summer 2022. GQ style editors Avidan Grossman, Yang-Yi Goh and commerce director Kyle Hodge are here to help you upgrade your swimwear collection. Whether you're a classic board short beachgoer or trying to lean into the 5" inseam, the GQ Recommends team has got you covered.
GQMagazine

Klay Thompson Wears One of 2022’s Best New Watches

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. In the ‘70s, everything went topsy-turvy for the watch industry. The introduction of cheaper and more accurate quartz-powered watches sent the business scrambling for ways to keep customers paying luxury-grade prices. It was in this crucible that the luxury sports watch—which would eventually become the most dominant trend in the watch market—was born. Audemars Piguet rolled out its Royal Oak, followed shortly thereafter by Patek Philippe and the Nautilus. Lost in the shuffle, though, was Vacheron Constantin’s 222 model, introduced in 1978 for the brand’s 222nd anniversary. VC only produced the watch for eight years and made just a couple of thousand during that time period. Naturally, over time the watch’s scarcity has made it even more desirable at auction and on the second-hand market.
GQMagazine

How Good Vibes Won Fashion

Meet Jake. He’s got a slim stick figure body, tiny sunglasses, a beatnik beret, and a grin that just won’t quit. Jake doesn’t worry about his mortgage or putting his kids through college or his cholesterol levels or microplastics in his blood. And why should he? In lieu of a soul-crushing job, he spends his days pursuing any number of outdoorsy passions, from biking to hiking to kayaking to ultimate frisbee. When he’s not doing any of those, he can be found grilling or strumming his guitar or kicking back on a hammock strung up between two perfect palm trees.
GQMagazine

Jeff Goldblum Is Leading a One-Man Parade of Shiny Pants

It's no secret that Jeff Goldblum loves getting dressed. Lately, that's meant something pretty specific: all those beautifully boxy printed shirts, say, usually with a pair of jeans, some killer boots, and a leather jacket. But for the press blitz for the newest Jurassic Park movie, Goldblum is trying something new: a never-ending run of shiny pants that are heavy on the delight.
GQMagazine

Your New Favorite Summer Tee Might Be Made Out of...Wool?

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As someone who’s always on the hunt for the perfect T-shirt, I have a lot of them. My drawer is jammed with a few dozen blank tees from at least 16 different brands. They range from cheap bulk buys to esoteric rarities, but they’re all made from 100% cotton without any synthetics. In that sense, I’m a T-shirt purist. So when I came across Proof’s 72-Hour Merino tee, I wasn’t so keen on the idea of a non-cotton version—let alone one made of wool—hugging my torso during the height of summer.
GQMagazine

Gucci x Adidas Collection: Everything to Buy From Gucci's Groovy Collaboration With Adidas

When Gucci took to Instagram earlier in May to announce the first drop from its collection with Adidas—paraphrasing Fellini to get the word out—the response online was fast and furious. (Not a Fellini film, sadly, but can you imagine?!) Even in the age of peak collaboration the link-up was guaranteed to make headlines, a retro-doused panoply of groovy sportswear cooked up by Alessandro Michele and one of the hottest athletic brands on the planet. (At Balenciaga's spring show in New York a few weeks ago, Gucci's Kering stablemate debuted an Adidas collaboration of its own.)
GQMagazine

This $300 Chronograph Will Help You Party Like an F1 Champion

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Contrary to popular belief, TAG Heuer didn’t invent the square-cased chronograph when it introduced the Monaco in 1969. The model might've been the first water-resistant, automatic version ever made—a big deal at the time and a big deal today—but it’s only one in a long line of square-cased watches that date back to the early 1900s—each unique in their own right. While everyone from Rolex and Cartier to Timex and Hamilton has introduced square-cased chronographs over the years, the Monaco—which was re-launched this week in a retro “Dark Lord” special edition—is one of the few still in production in 2022. But it's not the be-all and end-all of the genre. And for anyone who doesn’t have approximately $7k in the bank, the Momentum Square 2—made by a small Canadian brand that specializes in classic, affordable sports watches—carries all of the same high-octane styling at a fraction of the price.
GQMagazine

The Best Deal in Watches Just Got Even Better

We’ve long described the Seiko 5 Sports line as the “biggest cheat code” in watches. Why? Because the watches produced by the legendary Japanese brand, often priced under $500, offer the type of quality and design seen in pieces that cost many multiples of that figure. Typically, the major Swiss watchmakers are the ones that have deep collector communities with cult-favorite watches. But Seiko fans are equally passionate, and the hunt for beloved Seikos like the “Pogue” and “Orange Monster” are fierce. Now, the Seiko 5 Sports line is deepening its bench with its first-ever GMT model.
GQMagazine

Inside GQ’s Ace Milan Fashion Week Men’s Party

Milan Fashion Week is officially back. And boy, did we miss it: a blitz of big-time runway shows by the leading lights of Italian menswear, attended by the best-dressed people in the universe, heat wave be damned. GQ kicked things off with a sexy poolside party at the historic Tennis Club Milano Alberto Bonacossa, where the likes of Ghali grooved the night away to Italo-disco. Keep scrolling to see who showed up and served.
GQMagazine

The New Class of Extreme Dive Watches

Of all the new releases at Watches and Wonders, the international watch trade show in Geneva that took place earlier this year, it was the hardest one not to miss. The name alone was huge: TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 1000 Superdiver. A big name for a big 45-mm-diameter watch, it boasts a dodecagonal black-and-orange bezel, a chunky bracelet, a garage-door-size helium escape valve, and a brilliant arrowhead hour hand loaded with enough lume to read Proust in the dark—even at 1,000 meters underwater. With a large brutalist crown guard and a relatively slim—by deep-dive watch standards—15.75-mm thickness, the message is clear: TAG Heuer is back in the extreme dive watch market.
GQMagazine

The Hottest Polos on the Planet Right Now Ditch One Crucial Detail

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Knit polos are everywhere. The style’s rise to the top isn’t all that hard to understand: they’re comfortable, come in a million different colors, and promise to up the swank factor considerably on any outfit you’d usually wear with a tee. (The slew of high-wattage celebrity endorsements helps, too.) Really, what’s not to like?
GQMagazine

The Best Street Style From London Fashion Week

The semiannual fashion marathon is back, with the Spring 2023 menswear shows kicking off. And fashion week means street style. Soon the editors, models, buyers, designers, influencers, and other movers and shakers in the grand fashion game will move to Pitti Uomo, and then Milan, and then finally Paris. But for now they're in London, always home to some of the boldest, bravest street style on the planet. Check out some of our favorite looks below, and check back the rest of the month.
GQMagazine

Asics Might Just Be the Hippest Non-Hip Shoe Brand on the Planet Right Now

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For years, sneaker news headlines were largely dominated by two names. Nike and Adidas, the biggest shoe brands on the planet by virtually every metric, gobbled up market share and press coverage, and everyone else fought for the leftovers. Recently, though, performance-oriented brands like New Balance and Salomon have positioned themselves squarely in the middle of the sneaker conversation. And all the while, Asics, the Japanese sportswear company beloved for its decidedly anti-fashion running shoes, has quietly and consistently pumped out hits.
GQMagazine

21 Beach-Ready Menswear Deals to Level-Up Your Weekend

Each week, GQ utilizes the latest in deal-identifying technology—i.e. a couple of our staffers spend most of the day shopping online—to uncover all the wildest markdowns on wardrobe-boosting buys from the best men's clothing sales on the internet. This week serves up a pair of suede mules, a striking V-neck polo, breezy chinos, and 17 more beach-ready menswear deals.
