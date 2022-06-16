The Wild Arrival of Digital Fashion

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Contrary to popular belief, TAG Heuer didn’t invent the square-cased chronograph when it introduced the Monaco in 1969. The model might've been the first water-resistant, automatic version ever made—a big deal at the time and a big deal today—but it’s only one in a long line of square-cased watches that date back to the early 1900s—each unique in their own right. While everyone from Rolex and Cartier to Timex and Hamilton has introduced square-cased chronographs over the years, the Monaco—which was re-launched this week in a retro “Dark Lord” special edition—is one of the few still in production in 2022. But it's not the be-all and end-all of the genre. And for anyone who doesn’t have approximately $7k in the bank, the Momentum Square 2—made by a small Canadian brand that specializes in classic, affordable sports watches—carries all of the same high-octane styling at a fraction of the price.

