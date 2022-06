California has the highest gas prices in the nation, with the average price approaching $6.50 per gallon, and more than $8.00 per gallon in some parts of Los Angeles. The cost is set to go up on July 1, when a $0.03 per gallon tax increase kicks in. Legislators in Sacramento continue to debate whether suspending the gas tax is the answer, or if Californians should receive a rebate.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO