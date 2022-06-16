Why the Angels Should Trade Shohei Ohtani ASAP

Rob Parker: “If I’m the Angels I would look to move and trade Ohtani. I know you’re saying ‘YOU’RE CRAZY!’, but as good as he is, you’re not going to get to where you need to go without pitching for that team. He’s a third starter, he’s not an ace. The problem is that there is not enough pitching with the Angels. You already have Mike Trout, a big-time bopper, they gave Rendon a big contract, and remember they had Albert Pujols for almost ten years and nothing happened? It’s not just about hitting. They had Josh Hamilton too. At some point you gotta have pitching. When Alex Rodriguez got that big contract from Texas, they eventually had to trade him because Texas had no pitching and they couldn’t win. I’m not saying he’s not a draw and you wouldn’t love to have him but if they don’t get that turned around – look at how bad the team is now? Why are they so bad? Because they don’t have the pitching. Since winning the World Series in 2002 it’s been a long rough patch for them and most of it is pitching. I’m not blaming Ohtani, I’m just saying you already gave Mike Trout $400 million and Rendon $250 million, and you’re going to have no pitching?? It doesn’t make sense.” (Full Video Above)

Listen to Rob Parker explain why he thinks the comatose Los Angeles Angels need to consider trading 2021 American League MVP Shohei Ohtani.

Check out the segment above as Parker details why the team can’t just stockpile big-name hitters like Ohtani, Mike Trout , and Anthony Rendon , while just completely ignoring a pitching staff that has not seen a starting pitcher log over 200 innings since Garrett Richards in 2015.

