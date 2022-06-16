ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Why the Angels Should Trade Shohei Ohtani ASAP

By Wil Leitner
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BArQM_0gCcKJGI00

Rob Parker: “If I’m the Angels I would look to move and trade Ohtani. I know you’re saying ‘YOU’RE CRAZY!’, but as good as he is, you’re not going to get to where you need to go without pitching for that team. He’s a third starter, he’s not an ace. The problem is that there is not enough pitching with the Angels. You already have Mike Trout, a big-time bopper, they gave Rendon a big contract, and remember they had Albert Pujols for almost ten years and nothing happened? It’s not just about hitting. They had Josh Hamilton too. At some point you gotta have pitching. When Alex Rodriguez got that big contract from Texas, they eventually had to trade him because Texas had no pitching and they couldn’t win. I’m not saying he’s not a draw and you wouldn’t love to have him but if they don’t get that turned around – look at how bad the team is now? Why are they so bad? Because they don’t have the pitching. Since winning the World Series in 2002 it’s been a long rough patch for them and most of it is pitching. I’m not blaming Ohtani, I’m just saying you already gave Mike Trout $400 million and Rendon $250 million, and you’re going to have no pitching?? It doesn’t make sense.” (Full Video Above)

Listen to Rob Parker explain why he thinks the comatose Los Angeles Angels need to consider trading 2021 American League MVP Shohei Ohtani.

Check out the segment above as Parker details why the team can’t just stockpile big-name hitters like Ohtani, Mike Trout , and Anthony Rendon , while just completely ignoring a pitching staff that has not seen a starting pitcher log over 200 innings since Garrett Richards in 2015.

Colin Cowherd Says LeBron James Could Finish His Career With this NBA Team

Doug Gottlieb: 'System Player' Steph Curry Wouldn't Be Elite Somewhere Else

Why Aaron Rodgers Being In Love With Himself Chased Away Davante Adams

Clay Travis: Jack Del Rio Shouldn't Have Apologized For Jan. 6th Comments

Get Lost Cowboys, Colin Cowherd Says This Franchise is Now 'America's Team'

Colin Cowherd Says 'Toxic' Russell Westbrook Will Never Fit With Lakers

'It's Stupid': Jason Whitlock Mocks Gabe Kapler's National Anthem Protest

Colin Cowherd Doubts If Superstars Will Ever Want to Play With Luka Doncic

Jason Whitlock Calls Tim Anderson a 'Drama Queen, Beta Male' After Josh Donaldson Feud

Colin Cowherd Has Finally Found the Perfect Team For Baker Mayfield

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Clayton Kershaw drops truth bomb on Sandy Koufax amid Dodgers statue unveiling

After three years of waiting, the Los Angeles Dodgers will unveil a commemorative statue of pitcher Sandy Koufax Saturday. The plans for the statue were originally announced in 2019  Koufax will be in attendance for the unveiling, and will be joined by current Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw. The two pitchers share history as two of […] The post Clayton Kershaw drops truth bomb on Sandy Koufax amid Dodgers statue unveiling appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Yankees’ best free agent signing is providing insane value

The New York Yankees didn’t make any significant splashes in free agency this past off-season, rather depending on some familiar faces. General manager Brian Cashman has looked to the trade market as a supplement for positions rather than signing big-money players, especially with Aaron Judge’s monster deal waiting in the wings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Red Sox: 3 Cubs trade deadline targets for Chaim Bloom

Chaim Bloom can help the Boston Red Sox immensely by acquiring any of these three Chicago Cubs trade chips. The Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs will forever be linked as the two big market ball clubs with lengthy curses blamed for their lack of winning a championship. This year, the only thing they might have in common is the employment of some players.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Angels pitcher blames MLB for scary Justin Upton HBP

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Michael Lorenzen blamed Major League Baseball for a scary moment in Friday’s game against the Seattle Mariners. Mariners outfielder Justin Upton was hit in the head by a Lorenzen fastball in the fifth inning of Friday’s game. Upton left the contest, though he was cleared from concussion protocols following the game.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
State
Texas State
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FanSided

Mets continue to be the unluckiest team ever with another pitcher injury

The New York Mets starting rotation was once again bitten by the injury bug, this time to Tylor Megill again. The New York Mets have been the best team in the National League through the first two months of the season. They managed to do so with huge injuries to their starting rotation, with Jacob deGrom not even starting in a game this season. Unfortunately, the team was hit with another injury to their starter.
MLB
FanSided

What should the New York Yankees do with Aaron Hicks?

During a season where the Yankees are having their best start since 1998, there has been little to critique about the team. Aaron Hicks, however, has been the exception. After stating in spring training that his goal was to have a 30 HR/30 SB season, it is safe to say he will fall well short of those benchmarks.
AARON HICKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Richards
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Josh Hamilton
Person
Doug Gottlieb
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Anthony Rendon
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Colin Cowherd
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Mets’ level of interest in trading for Cubs’ Willson Contreras, revealed

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras could end up finding a new home in the majors ahead of this season’s trade deadline. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman noted that a “big price tag” is expected for Contreras, who is set to become a free agent after this season. Heyman further added that when it comes […] The post Rumor: Mets’ level of interest in trading for Cubs’ Willson Contreras, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

MLB Star Undergoing Season-Ending Surgery

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon is set to undergo season ending surgery to repair an injury on his right wrist, the team announced on Friday. “Anthony Rendon will undergo season-ending surgery to repair his right wrist early next week. Additional information will be provided as appropriate," the team wrote on Twitter.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Madison Bumgarner’s future with Diamondbacks gets a pivotal update amid Cardinals links

The Arizona Diamondbacks are having a rollercoaster start to the 2022 season, and they could end up emerging as sellers at the MLB trade deadline later in the year. As noted by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Diamondbacks “would entertain” offers for multiple players in the coming months, including Madison Bumgarner. However, Heyman […] The post Rumor: Madison Bumgarner’s future with Diamondbacks gets a pivotal update amid Cardinals links appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels#American League
NBC Sports

Red Sox make trade with Phillies, acquire RHP James Norwood

The Boston Red Sox have added another arm to their pitching staff. They acquired right-hander James Norwood from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for cash considerations, both teams announced Saturday. Norwood is a 28-year-old who made his MLB debut with the Chicago Cubs in 2019. He tallied a 8.30 ERA,...
BOSTON, MA
Popculture

MLB Umpire Nearly Loses His Eye in Shattered Bat Accident

An MLB umpire had to leave a game earlier this week after being struck in the face by a broken bat. Nate Tomlinson was calling balls and strikes in Monday's Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels game and was hit in the face by a broken back from Angels star Mike Trout. Tomlinson was inches away from possibly losing his eye, and Trout reluctantly ran to first base after the incident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Sports

Seattle Mariners host the Los Angeles Angels Sunday

Los Angeles Angels (32-36, third in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (29-38, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Kenny Rosenberg (0-0); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (7-2, 2.34 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -172, Angels +147; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Mariners' Justin Upton batting sixth on Friday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Justin Upton is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Upton will start in left field on Friday and bat sixth versus right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Angels. Abraham Toro returns to the bench. The Mariners implied team total of 3.93 runs...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy