That seems to be the question crypto traders are asking as the peg on its USDD stablecoin keeps slipping. Like the doomed pair of luna and UST, Tron relies on algorithms to keep TRX and USDD in balance. But unlike UST, Tron also has substantial reserves of other stablecoins backing it, and the Tron DAO Reserve has been bolstering those funds. Still, TRX has fallen nearly 30% in a week. The peg seems wobbly.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO