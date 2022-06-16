ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

VIDEO: Man shoots at good Samaritan checking on woman in the Bronx

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NRuWD_0gCcJmhS00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man shot at a good Samaritan in an SUV who stopped to check on a woman involved in an argument with men in the Bronx, police said.

The NYPD released video Thursday of Sunday morning’s gunfire, which left no one injured.

Video shows the woman arguing with several men at the corner of East 215th Street and Barnes Avenue in Williamsbridge around 3:20 a.m.

The good Samaritan drives up to the corner in a white Nissan to speak with the woman, video shows. Moments later, one of the men pulls a handgun out of a bag and fires at the Nissan.

The good Samaritan drove off as the gunfire rang out and was not struck.

The men fled in a vehicle a short time later, police said as the search for them continues. It appears they knew the woman and that she left the scene with them, along with a second woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Video shows a man opening fire at East 215th Street and Barnes Avenue in Williamsbridge on Sunday morning. Photo credit NYPD

Comments / 11

Jade Jade
2d ago

it dont matter what party line is in charge. criminals will criminal

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

‘I Have a Gun:' Masked Man Corners Woman, 74, in NYC Elevator Robbery

Cornered in the elevator of a Brooklyn building last week, police say a 74-year-old woman was robbed by a masked man who threatened to kill her. The victim was inside the elevator Wednesday morning with two men when one of them stepped off and the door closed, as seen in surveillance video released by police over the weekend.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS News

Man killed, 2 wounded in Queens shooting

NEW YORK -- A 38-year-old man has died after he was shot early Sunday morning in Queens, according to the NYPD. Police said a 911 call came it at around 5 a.m. reporting multiple people were shot behind a building on Cross Bay Boulevard. Officers found a man with a...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Three men shot, one fatally, by gunman with apparent assault weapon outside Queens catering hall

Three men were shot, one fatally, by a gunman who appeared to be firing an assault weapon outside a Queens catering hall early Sunday morning, police sources said. The violence started as an argument in a parking lot outside a banquet hall on Cross Bay Blvd. near Desarc Road in Ozone Park about 5 a.m., cops said. One man pulled out a long gun and opened fire, hitting a 38-year-old man in the ...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
CBS New York

Person on motorcycle caught on video shooting man in leg

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a person caught on camera shooting a man in the Bronx. It happened June 16 on Whales Avenue in Melrose.A 28-year-old was shot once in the leg. He was rushed to the hospital and is expected to recover. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Body found stuffed in bag at Queens home, police questioning owner’s son

The body of a woman was found stuffed into a plastic bag in the basement of a Queens home on Saturday, and police were trying to determine if the victim was the ex-girlfriend of the homeowner’s son. The 65-year-old homeowner of the Laurelton home at 138th Ave. near Carson St. discovered the remains around 2:50 p.m. as he was cleaning the basement where his 30-year-old son lived, cops said. ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Man critically hurt jumping 15 stories from Bronx NYCHA apartment building, knocking out gas lines

A man jumped 15 stories from a Bronx NYCHA apartment building early Sunday, crashing through the roof of a utility room and knocking out gas to the complex, FDNY officials said. Firefighters responded to the Mill Brook Houses tower on St. Ann’s Ave. near E. 135th St. in Mott Haven at 3:05 a.m. after getting calls about an odor of gas. Emergency personnel evacuated the building and firefighters ...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Good Samaritan#Nypd#The Bronx#Violent Crime#Dm
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Correction Employee, Jamaine Rowe, 35, Arrested

On Friday, June 17, 2022, at 1845 hours, the following 35-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 69th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Jamaine Rowe. NYC Department of Correction (DOC) Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Duo distracts woman, steals $25K in cash from purse: NYPD

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Two thieves made off with $25,000 in cash by distracting a woman and snatching a purse from her vehicle in Brooklyn, police said. A 41-year-old woman was sitting in her vehicle in front of 39 Debevoise Street in Williamsburg on Thursday when a man came up and told the woman that […]
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC shooting victim dies after walking into hospital

NEW YORK - The NYPD says a 32-year-old man died after walking inside a Bronx Hospital with a gunshot wound. It happened just after midnight on Saturday at Lincoln Medical Center. New York City Police say that Derek Davis, of College Ave. in the Bronx, walked into the hospital with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
Daily News

Straphanger thrown onto tracks during brawl at Grand Central Station

A subway commuter is lucky to be alive after he was thrown onto the tracks at Grand Central Station during a fight with a stranger, cops said Saturday. The 51-year-old victim was waiting for a train at the No. 7 platform at about 4 p.m. Friday when he got into an argument with a man wearing a neon yellow shirt, police were told. The argument quickly turned physical, cops said. During the ...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Toddler Crossing NYC Street Victim of Scooter Hit-and-Run: Police

Police in Manhattan want to find the scooter operator accused of injuring a toddler and speeding away earlier this month. The 2-year-old boy was crossing the street with his dad in the Lower East Side when he was hit by the driver of a motorized scooter, police said. The NYPD...
MANHATTAN, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy