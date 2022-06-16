VIDEO: Man shoots at good Samaritan checking on woman in the Bronx

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man shot at a good Samaritan in an SUV who stopped to check on a woman involved in an argument with men in the Bronx, police said.

The NYPD released video Thursday of Sunday morning’s gunfire, which left no one injured.

Video shows the woman arguing with several men at the corner of East 215th Street and Barnes Avenue in Williamsbridge around 3:20 a.m.

The good Samaritan drives up to the corner in a white Nissan to speak with the woman, video shows. Moments later, one of the men pulls a handgun out of a bag and fires at the Nissan.

The good Samaritan drove off as the gunfire rang out and was not struck.

The men fled in a vehicle a short time later, police said as the search for them continues. It appears they knew the woman and that she left the scene with them, along with a second woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.