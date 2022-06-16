ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia fugitive crashed motorcycle during pursuit on Outer Banks, deputies say

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — A fugitive wanted in Georgia was arrested after crashing his motorcycle last week during a law enforcement pursuit on Highway 158, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office says.

A deputy tried to pull over David Flores’ motorcycle around 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, while Flores was heading north from Kill Devil Hills to Kitty Hawk.

Flores made a U-turn near Kitty Hawk Road and headed south on Highway 158 before eventually crashing in the area of Henry’s Restaurant.

He fled on foot, but was arrested shortly after on the beach near Tateway, deputies say.

The 25-year-old from Durham, North Carolina, was charged with flee to elude and defaced VIN, both felonies, and on an extradition warrant from Georgia.

He’s being held on a $320,000 secured bond.

