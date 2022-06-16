Three Pasco County schools get new principals

UPDATE: We were informed that this event will be rescheduled for another date. In the wake of an unfortunate April rainout, The Hernando County YMCA and the Hernando Community Coalition (HCC) will now kick off the summer with a grand blast of sunshine. They are doing so in the form of the free family outdoor movie night taking place at 6 pm on Saturday, June 18, at Kennedy Park, 899 Kennedy Blvd. in Brooksville. The event will feature a screening of the animated feature “Space Jam: A New Legacy” with free popcorn, hot dogs and drinks provided. Families are welcome to bring in blankets or comfortable chairs for this event, with HCC imPACT youth and advisors in action to ensure that everyone has a safe and enjoyable evening.

