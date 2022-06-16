Walla Walla County courts begin catching up on trials after pandemic backlog

PASCO, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health Nursing Commission has charged registered nurse Kelly Marie Martin with unprofessional conduct following an inability to do her job as a school nurse. Martin has been a registered nurse in Washington since 2004. She was working as a school nurse...
BENTON CITY, Wash. — A bronze cougar statue went missing from Howard Amon Park. On June 10, 2022, the Richland Parks and Rec posted on Facebook, asking for its return. Benton County Sheriff’s office discovered the cougar statue Wednesday night at a residence in Benton City. After reaching out to the BCSO, we learned that the deputy on the scene was actually investigating another call.
BURBANK, Wash. — Officials from the Washington State Patrol (WSP) confirmed that a 73-year-old man from Pasco was ejected from his pickup truck during a car accident on a highway in Walla Walla County on Wednesday afternoon. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, a 50-year-old semi-truck driver from Richland...
RICHLAND, Wash. - The Pasco Police Department has confirmed a shooting inside the Ben Franklin Transit Transfer Center around 4:35 p.m. There were no injuries and the shooter ran away. According to Rigo Pruneda, the suspect was detained two blocks away. A weapon was found in a garbage nearby, but a connection has not yet been established. PPD is still investigating.
Umatilla County-OSP Fish & Wildlife is seeking public assistance with locating the owner of a light-colored SUV last seen near Hermiston, Oregon, around October of 2021. The vehicle was captured by an OSP Fish & Wildlife Division mobile recording device, but the license plate is unreadable. It is believed the vehicle may reside in the Benton County area of southeast Washington and is connected with a poaching incident nearby.
Steve Lenz is a photographer and the Union-Bulletin's digital design manager. Avian flu kills baby raccoons in park near Burbank. It’s a 1st in North America. The first confirmed case of avian flu in a mammal in Washington state was detected in a baby raccoon at Sacajawea Historical State Park in Pasco, WA.
Lutcher's Cigar Store was a mainstay at 128 W. Main St. in Walla Walla for about 90 years. It closed in 1970 and became PGs Tavern. The wooden Indian statue, Chief Smoke, can now be viewed in its glass case at Fort Walla Walla Museum.
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Inflation coupled with nationwide supply chain issues and mass shortages is a nasty equation for resource centers in Tri-Cities that provide essential goods to people in need. At the Family Resource Center of the Tri-Cities, normally the shelves and fridges in the food bank are stocked...
RICHLAND, Wash. — Have you seen this woman? Her name is Christiana Williams and she has been designated as a missing, endangered person by the Richland Police Department on the afternoon of Friday, June 17. According to a social media alert from the RPD, Williams stands at 5-foot-4 and...
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office has found the cougar statue that was stolen from Howard Amon Park. Deputies recovered the statue and returned it to the city of Richland Parks and Recreation to be put back. A home just outside of Benton City was being rented...
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Grace Clinic, a faith-based charity organization that provides medical services to low-income uninsured residents of Benton and Franklin counties, is asking the community for donations for their patients. More specifically, they are requesting canned tomatoes in any form — whole, diced, or stewed. The organization...
BENTON COUNTY — David Nickels was released from custody this week after pleading guilty to a lesser charge in the 2009 killing of Sage Munro in Ephrata. Nickels pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter ahead of what was expected to be a lengthy trial in Benton County Superior Court. Nickels, who was previously convicted on a first-degree murder charge that was later reversed by a state appeals court, had already served about 140 months behind bars.
UPDATE at 5:45 p.m. on June 15, 2022: WSP Trooper Chris Thorson confirmed that three vehicles were involved in a fiery crash that shut down traffic on U.S. 12 in Burbank on Wednesday afternoon. According to a social media alert from Thorson, serious injuries occurred in the crash which involved two passenger cars and a commercial truck. No further details...
HERMISTON – The Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division has run out of leads and is appealing to the public for help in a poaching case from the fall. It’s looking for the person or people driving an SUV near Hermiston in October 2021. The light-colored vehicle...
BURBANK, Wash. — Cars are backed up for a long stretch near the intersection of Dodd Road and U.S. 12 in Walla Walla County where an incident is sending smoke into the air above the region. According to KAPP-KVEW’s eyewitnesses at the scene of the situation, a long line...
RICHLAND, Wash. — Benton County Prosecutors confirmed that a man with warrants out of the Tri-Cities and Spokane pleaded guilty to an ignition interlock violation and suspended driver’s license charge for a January 2022 incident that ended with a crash. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the incident took...
