Department of Transportation to meet with airline CEOs to avoid summer travel disruptions

Calling all brainiacs: Bill Gates wants people with high IQs to work for climate-friendly businesses instead of flocking to Wall Street. At a recent TechCrunch event, Gates spoke about how his climate-focused fund, Breakthrough Energy, has attempted to lure the types of high-IQ employees who'd otherwise be seeking lucrative gigs in fields like investment banking. Breakthrough Energy has multiple billionaire investors – including Gates, Jeff Bezos, Ray Dalio and Michael Bloomberg – but Gates said the fund's success largely depends on young people who have strong ideas, high IQs and "want to work on something that's not just maximizing their income."

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO