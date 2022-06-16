Department of Transportation to meet with airline CEOs to avoid summer travel disruptions

Thousands of flights wound up cancelled and delayed during the Juneteenth and Father's Day holiday weekend, which included the busiest air travel day of the year on Friday, according to the TSA. More than 2.4 million people traveled through TSA checkpoints on Friday, according to the agency. The same day,...
Calling all brainiacs: Bill Gates wants people with high IQs to work for climate-friendly businesses instead of flocking to Wall Street. At a recent TechCrunch event, Gates spoke about how his climate-focused fund, Breakthrough Energy, has attempted to lure the types of high-IQ employees who'd otherwise be seeking lucrative gigs in fields like investment banking. Breakthrough Energy has multiple billionaire investors – including Gates, Jeff Bezos, Ray Dalio and Michael Bloomberg – but Gates said the fund's success largely depends on young people who have strong ideas, high IQs and "want to work on something that's not just maximizing their income."
Hertz's $4.2 billion deal to purchase 100,000 Tesla fully electric vehicles (EVs) by the end of 2022 set off a race among rental car agencies. Enterprise Holdings and Avis Budget Group have announced their own plans to transition away from the internal combustion engine. But for the $56-billion U.S. rental...
Economists and bankers tell CNBC they aren't worried about the crypto sell-off hurting the broader U.S. economy. "People don't really use crypto as collateral for real-world debts. Without that, this is just a lot of paper losses. So this is low on the list of issues for the economy," said Joshua Gans, an economist at the University of Toronto.
British manufacturers have called on the Treasury to urgently provide more support amid a poor economic outlook to help “weather the immediate storm”. Make UK, the trade body for manufacturers, and the consultancy BDO found that costs were continuing to rise and output opportunities had been stifled. A...
We have reached the "be careful what you wish for" moment for Federal Reserve policy. After months of withering criticism from former Treasury officials, Wall Street economists and others for presumably being behind the inflation curve, the Fed is now facing mounting complaints — from those very same folks — that its more aggressive inflation-fighting plans will drive the U.S. economy into recession.
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday warned investors to wait for the market to stabilize before doing some buying. "You don't fight the Fed, and you don't fight the tape, which is heavily influenced of course by the Fed. This tape says everything is vulnerable," the "Mad Money" host said. CNBC's...
In what's been a particularly eventful year for Elon Musk, this was a decidedly rough week. Tesla's stock is dropping, and there are internal issues at the company that aren't helping. Musk's other big company, SpaceX, fired a group of employees who circulated an internal letter and faces a long...
Roughly 1 in 4 American expatriates is “seriously considering” or “planning” to renounce their U.S. citizenship, according to a survey from Greenback Expat Tax Services. The top reason why expats want to dump their U.S. citizenship is the burden of filing U.S. taxes. Some 77% of...
Pandemic-era stimulus checks helped many Americans pay bills, reduce debt and build savings. For some, the payments altered how they think about money. "The stimulus changed how I think about what's possible, personal spending habits and the way in which I manage my money," said Denise Diaz, a recipient who lives outside Orlando, Florida.
