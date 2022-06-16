ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 tips for selling your e-commerce business to an Amazon aggregator

By Emily Lorsch, @in/emily-lorsch-1060b653/, @/ELorsch/, @Emily_Lorsch
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent years, Amazon sellers have become a hot commodity. Growing a business on Amazon is more challenging and aggregators are taking the opportunity to snatch up promising and successful businesses while...

CNBC

Stolen goods sold on Amazon, eBay and Facebook are causing havoc for major retailers

Over the past year, large-scale robberies have swept through stores like Louis Vuitton in San Francisco's Union Square and a nearby Nordstrom, which was robbed by 80 people. Law enforcement and retailers have warned the public that this isn't traditional shoplifting. Rather, what they're seeing is theft organized by criminal networks.
RETAIL
knowtechie.com

Roku strikes a deal with Walmart to let you shop from your couch

Roku has just announced a partnership with Walmart to help customers shop directly from their TV. All you’ll need is a Roku device and you’ll be able to shop through Walmart ads while you’re watching TV from the couch. “We’re working to connect with customers where they...
ELECTRONICS
CNBC

Bill Gates says people with high IQs should work for climate-friendly companies: 'Don't just do derivatives on Wall Street'

Calling all brainiacs: Bill Gates wants people with high IQs to work for climate-friendly businesses instead of flocking to Wall Street. At a recent TechCrunch event, Gates spoke about how his climate-focused fund, Breakthrough Energy, has attempted to lure the types of high-IQ employees who'd otherwise be seeking lucrative gigs in fields like investment banking. Breakthrough Energy has multiple billionaire investors – including Gates, Jeff Bezos, Ray Dalio and Michael Bloomberg – but Gates said the fund's success largely depends on young people who have strong ideas, high IQs and "want to work on something that's not just maximizing their income."
ECONOMY
CNBC

These 3 bank stocks will ‘make fortunes’ from higher rates if the Fed pulls off a soft landing, Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that investors who believe the Federal Reserve can pull off a soft landing should have bank stocks on their shopping list. "If you're like me and you think the Fed can actually do some needle-threading and engineer a not-so-incredibly-hard crash landing, then these companies will make fortunes from higher rates," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
komando.com

Did someone break into your Facebook account? Check for this red flag

You know by now that details like your Social Security number and banking login are extremely valuable to hackers and scammers. But longtime Komando.com readers also know that your social media information trumps all others. Cracking your bank account can only net hackers the amount you have available, but your...
INTERNET
CNBC

Why the $2 trillion crypto market crash won't kill the economy

Economists and bankers tell CNBC they aren't worried about the crypto sell-off hurting the broader U.S. economy. "People don't really use crypto as collateral for real-world debts. Without that, this is just a lot of paper losses. So this is low on the list of issues for the economy," said Joshua Gans, an economist at the University of Toronto.
STOCKS
The Hollywood Reporter

Roku Stock Jumps After Unveiling Walmart E-Commerce Partnership

Roku is jumping into the e-commerce space with Walmart. On Thursday, shares in Roku jumped after company unveiled a partnership with Walmart to make TV streaming the next frontier in online shopping by closely tieing entertainment to an e-commerce store.  Going beyond the QR code, TV viewers will be able to use their remote device during a shoppable TV commercial to select a product and go directly to checkout using Roku Pay, Roku’s payments platform.More from The Hollywood ReporterStreaming TV's Next Battlefront: Free Services Seize Their MomentRoku, Apollo Among Bidders for Starz Stake as Lionsgate Mulls OptionsDaniel Radcliffe Transforms Into "Weird...
BUSINESS
Outdoor Life

Ammo Buyer Beware: Don’t Fall for These Scam Websites That Claim to Sell Ammunition

It’s been more than two years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which threw global supply chains out of whack and kicked off a firearms and ammunition buying surge. The firearm industry had a record-setting year in 2020, which saw 8.4 million new gun owners and an estimated 21 million background checks conducted specifically for firearms sales, according to the National Shooting Sports Federation. All those new gun owners needed ammunition, and ammo became scarce on store shelves—many types of ammunition remain scarce.
RETAIL
CNET

Boost Your Privacy by Changing These Browser Settings Right Now

Privacy is more of a priority than ever for browser developers, but they still may not be doing as much as you'd like in fighting pervasive ad industry trackers. You can take your online privacy into your own hands and outsmart that online tracking, though. One of the best and easiest ways to start is by adjusting some of your browser settings.
TECHNOLOGY
CNBC

This fund may be an attractive move for investors in volatile, inflationary markets, Amplify ETFs CEO says

Investors may want to consider a special fund focused on high dividend yielding large-caps, according to a leading ETF fund manager. Christian Magoon believes his firm's actively managed Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) will provide upside to investors during this volatile and inflationary market backdrop. It's described as an enhanced dividend income ETF made up of blue-chip dividend payers including Chevron, UnitedHealth, McDonald's and Visa.
MARKETS
CNET

Delete That Embarrassing Google Search in 2 Steps

Did you just search something embarrassing on Google? However cringeworthy your recent searches may have been, Google has a quick and easy way to delete those last search queries. (You can check out how to stop Google from tracking you and how to automatically delete your location and activity history, too.)
INTERNET
CNBC

Bitcoin sinks below $20,000 as crypto meltdown intensifies

The price of bitcoin fell below $20,000 for the first time since December 2020. Ether plunged below $1,000, hitting its lowest level since January 2021. Crypto investors are grappling with higher interest rates and a worsening liquidity crunch. Bitcoin dropped below $20,000 on Saturday, extending a brutal slide in cryptocurrencies.
STOCKS
CNBC

Inflation and recession fears are squeezing some industries more than others

Shoppers are feeling the pressure as inflation pushes up prices for gas, groceries and a range of other goods and services. Airlines, movie theaters and specialty retailers are among the businesses that so far say they've been shielded from a slowing economy. Other companies like McDonald's are seeing signs that...
BUSINESS

