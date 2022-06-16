ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Wendy Williams Show’ To Air Final Episode This Week, Source Confirms

 5 days ago

Source: Larry French / Getty


The Wendy Williams Show is officially ending after nearly 14 years on the air.

PEOPLE confirmed today that the daily talk show’s final episode will air “on Friday, June 17th, with a video tribute to the iconic host,” a spokesperson for the show explained. “The series comes to an end after 13 successful years in syndication.”

Show host, Wendy Williams , has been dealing with health issues for quite some time, causing her to take a leave from the daily show while guest hosts have filled in all season long. Last October right before the show’s 13th season premiere, Wendy Williams experienced a breakthrough COVID-19 case coupled with her ongoing health issues tied to Graves’ disease. These health issues initially delayed the show’s return and continued to push the show back for quite some time. “Her healing is going slower than everyone had hoped. She continues to deal with a number of medical issues, including Graves’ disease, and she and her team are taking it one day at a time,” a source explained at the time of Wendy’s condition. The Wendy Williams Show
has been on air since 2008 and has become a household sample, with fans loving Wendy’s take on celebrity gossip and her reads from her iconic purple chair. We will certainly miss seeing Wendy on our screens! Don’t miss…

Wendy Williams Is All Smiles As She Reveals New Boyfriend On Instagram

Wendy Williams Spotted Leaving A Wellness Center In Miami, Says She’s ‘Doing Fabulous’

