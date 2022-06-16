ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Narragansett students told to write their own success stories

By Ryan Blessing Staff Writer
independentri.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNARRAGANSETT — A letter and a box of crayons served as a unique gift to each member of Narragansett High School’s Class of 2022 at the school’s commencement ceremony last week. School librarian and media center specialist Joanne Gongoleski used the names of each of the...

www.independentri.com

independentri.com

NK children showcase what they care about in art display

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Most art inspires, and a unique collaboration between kids and adults at Wilson Park in North Kingstown aims to move visitors to protect the Ocean State’s treasured natural resources. Just a few yards from where children will frolic this summer at the town’s splash...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
independentri.com

Prout valedictorian excited to see what the future holds

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — One of South County’s 2022 graduates might one day play a part in shaping our nation’s laws. With Aidan Skidds setting his sights on government and public service, higher education in Washington D.C. seemed like a natural next move for The Prout School’s valedictorian.
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Schools Name Two New Principals

DARTMOUTH — Dartmouth Public Schools will be getting a bit of a staff shake-up for the next academic year, after Superintendent Dr. Bonny Gifford confirmed that two current school principals are moving into district-wide roles. Gifford's assistant superintendent, Michelle Roy, retired two years ago — but she was not...
DARTMOUTH, MA
westobserver.com

North Kingstown teachers tell School Committee they are at ‘breaking point’

Last fall, they reeled after learning a trusted and respected teacher and basketball coach had been taking teen boys aside for private “naked fat tests” in his office since the 1990s. They felt the shame of the accusations against former coach Aaron Thomas and questions about why no one did anything to stop him. They felt betrayed by the lack of communication from their own school department.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

Thousands celebrating PrideFest in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For the first time since 2019, PrideFest is back in-person in Rhode Island’s capital city. Festivities got underway around noon on Saturday, and this year, the festival is being held at Innovation District Park. This year’s theme is “Together Again,” a fitting title after the festival was canceled the last two […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
rimonthly.com

Pride in the Ocean State

While Pride is celebrated all year long, June is the pinnacle of Pride celebrations not only in the LBGTQ communities, but by allies all around. Check out ways that you can support Pride by attending events or donating to charities. Rhode Island Pride PrideFest and Illuminated Night Parade. Rhode Island...
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Dozens searching Pawtuxet River for missing Warwick woman

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Dozens of people were searching the Pawtuxet river Saturday afternoon to find a missing Warwick woman. 44-year-old Charlotte Lester was last seen on May 16. Her truck was found abandoned at Kent Hospital days after. Kayakers, divers, and dozens of volunteers on foot searching for...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Department of Health recommends reopening beach in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended to reopen a beach in Warwick to swimmers on Saturday. The Department of Health said the bacteria at the Goddard State Park Beach has returned back to safe levels. The beach was closed down Friday because of high...
WARWICK, RI
Valley Breeze

Clara Gurwitz has legacy, longevity on her side

WOONSOCKET – Recently-returned snowbird Clara Gurwitz celebrated her 104th birthday on May 25. “But you won’t let it get around because I’m still looking for a fella,” she joked. “I get a laugh outta that,” Clara added after a beat. Though she’s lost much of her...
WOONSOCKET, RI
independentri.com

Plum Beach Lighthouse set for repainting this summer

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Some new paint this summer will continue the restoration and upgrade efforts at Plum Beach Lighthouse. The painting work comes as the harsh saltwater splashes against the metal lighthouse puts the need for painting at least once every decade, with the last done about seven years ago.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

EG Alum Wronski Lands on America’s Got Talent

Above: Sam Wronski, left, playing with Drake Milligan in Nashville last weekend. Credit: Matt Wronski. For Sam Wronski, there’s a straight line between his recent appearance on America’s Got Talent, playing bass in Drake Milligan’s band, and his early start with music in East Greenwich schools. Wronski,...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Argo on record pace in 52nd Newport Bermuda Race

At 1130 hours this morning, Jason Carroll’s MOD70 Argo was setting a blistering pace in the 52nd Newport Bermuda Race. The foil-assisted trimaran was making 18 knots on a heading due southeast just to the west of the rhumbline. The crew of eight had less than 190 nautical miles to the finish and was sailing in southwesterly winds of 20 knots.
NEWPORT, RI
hot969boston.com

Taunton Woman Pregnant with Quadruplets Calls Into The GetUp Crew

**UPDATE** Ashley called into the Getup Crew this morning to talk to us about having quadruplets. Listen to the podcast HERE. A Taunton woman, who already has 4 kids between she and her boyfriend, is expecting quadruplets. Ashley Ness actually found out about the quadruplets, who were conceived naturally, earlier this year at a routine doctor appointment. “(The ultrasound tech) starts looking, and she says, ‘Honey you’re having four babies,’ I said, ‘I’m sorry, what?” Ness said. Ness says she once struggled getting pregnant and now, she has four on the way. Ashley is 22 weeks right now and doctors plan to deliver the quads via C-section between 30 and 32 weeks. Many friends are stepping up to help including one who created a Gofundme for her and her family. If you’d like to donate, you can visit the site HERE.
TAUNTON, MA
jewishrhody.com

Ronald Markoff, 73

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Ronald Charles Markoff passed away on June 13, 2022, surrounded by family. Ron was born in Providence on March 25, 1949, the son of the late Florence (Shapiro) and Henry W. Markoff. He was a lifetime resident of Providence who often recounted fond memories of growing up on Burlington Street in the home designed by his father, a renowned local architect. He was a gracious host and eager tour guide for out-of-town guests, quick to share how Providence, built on seven hills, was just as esteemed as Rome.
PROVIDENCE, RI

