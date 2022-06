Heat Advisories Return

Hot and muggy weather continues, but some pop-up storms are possible this weekend. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. The mid-level ridge of high pressure will be near us again this weekend, but a weak easterly wave will sneak under the ridge providing a few isolated or pop-up storm chances for a few spots. We could see one or two storms this afternoon along the OK-Arkansas state line region, a few more widely spaced over the area Saturday, and a couple west of us Sunday. Temps will remain well above seasonal averages with mid 90s today, and lower to mid-90s this weekend. Wind speeds will remain lighter compared to earlier this week, and mostly from the southeast near 10 to 15 mph today through the weekend. Slightly higher gusts will be likely on open waters of area lakes this weekend. The ridge is expected to strengthen early next week with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 90s before flattening and migrating slightly south Thursday. A few scattered storms will be possible Thursday and Friday of next week with a minor reduction in temps, but still mostly in the lower 90s.

