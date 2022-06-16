ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Heat Advisories Return

By Alan Crone
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeat Advisories are in effect across parts of Green Country as more hot and humid weather is expected on Thursday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Wind speeds will be lighter on Thursday compared to earlier this week with afternoon highs reaching the mid-90s...

Warm, Muggy Weekend Weather Ahead

Hot and muggy weather continues, but some pop-up storms are possible this weekend. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. The mid-level ridge of high pressure will be near us again this weekend, but a weak easterly wave will sneak under the ridge providing a few isolated or pop-up storm chances for a few spots. We could see one or two storms this afternoon along the OK-Arkansas state line region, a few more widely spaced over the area Saturday, and a couple west of us Sunday. Temps will remain well above seasonal averages with mid 90s today, and lower to mid-90s this weekend. Wind speeds will remain lighter compared to earlier this week, and mostly from the southeast near 10 to 15 mph today through the weekend. Slightly higher gusts will be likely on open waters of area lakes this weekend. The ridge is expected to strengthen early next week with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 90s before flattening and migrating slightly south Thursday. A few scattered storms will be possible Thursday and Friday of next week with a minor reduction in temps, but still mostly in the lower 90s.
AAA Route 66 Road Fest Happening This Weekend

Oklahoma is celebrating an iconic highway turning 100 years old soon with the Route 66 Road Fest this weekend. The event is happening at the State Fairgrounds and it's all about learning what it's like to live in different decades along Route 66. Some of the News 9 meteorologists were...
Oklahoma Ranchers Working To Keep Cattle Safe From Heat Wave

Oklahoma ranchers are trying to keep their cattle healthy during this hot weather. State leaders in Kansas reported thousands of head of cattle died there because of extreme heat and humidity. Colten Barnes said his livestock is his livelihood, so when hot weather rolls around Mayes County, he keeps a...
Ford And Shelby Nationals Drag Racing At Tulsa Raceway Park

Tulsa Raceway Park is hosting the 48th Annual Ford and Shelby Nationals drag racing event this weekend. Car and truck enthusiasts are gathering to admire and show off their performance vehicles. The event had open track road courses Thursday and Friday and Saturday is the main drag racing event. Time...
1st QuikTrip Opens In Colorado

Tulsa-based QuikTrip is expanding into Colorado. The company opened its first store on Thursday in a town north of Denver. QuikTrip now operates stores in sixteen states.
Diamond Bridge Opens In Country Of Georgia

A new suspension bridge that opened in the country of Georgia is attracting tourists from all over the world. The bridge is above the floor of the Dashbashi Canyon and is nearly 800 feet long and sits about 650 feet above the ground. A diamond structure at the center of...
Juneteenth Celebrations Continue In Tulsa's Greenwood District

Tulsa's Juneteenth Festival continues Friday night, with events planned through Saturday. Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in America on June 19, 1865. From live music to vendors to all types of food, Juneteenth is set to bring fun for every age, and promotes economic growth in Greenwood. The stage...
Some Utilities Asking People To Conserve Energy Amid Ongoing Heat

The power transmission company for nine Oklahoma electric co-ops is encouraging people to conserve while they work to repair some disabled generation equipment. Hot, sunny weather has increased demand for electricity while their capacity to create and deliver it has been congested. “We have a couple of generation units with...
Juneteenth Celebrations Kick Off In Tulsa

This year's Tulsa Juneteenth festival has already started on Greenwood Avenue and the fun continues on Friday and Saturday with all kinds of events for everyone. Juneteenth is a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. News on 6's Kristen Weaver was live on Friday morning...
Watch: ODWC Shares Photos Of The Alligator Found In Claremore Lake

People are getting a first look at the alligator that was found in Claremore Lake last month. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation shared photos showing the nearly 10-foot long gator. The ODWC says game wardens euthanized the gator because it was a danger to the public. Micah Holmes with...
City Of Glenpool Provides Update On Sewer Smells

Glenpool residents should now notice less of an odor coming from their sewers. In April, the city reported some areas started to smell like sewage. The city determined the plant was not causing the smell and ordered new chemicals. Officials still don't know what was behind the smell but think...
US Marshal Bass Reeves To Be Featured In New Mural In Muskogee

A new mural in Muskogee will be dedicated to legendary old west lawman Bass Reeves. The mural is being painted on the wall of the Three Rivers Museum, across from Depot Green. Bass Reeves was born a slave, and became a deputy U.S. Marshal in Indian territory. Reeves is credited...
Maintenance To Shutdown Broken Arrow Expressway Ramps At I-44

The Oklahoma Department Of Transportation will be closing the ramps from both the east and westbound Broken Arrow Expressway to the westbound I-44. They say this is part of an ongoing bridge maintenance project in the area. Westbound 44 will remain narrowed at the interchange. The ramps should reopen on...
Body Found Along Arkansas River In Wagoner County

Wagoner County Deputies are on the scene after a woman's body was found along the Arkansas River. Deputies say the woman did not have any type of ID on her and according to responders, it's possible the woman's body has been there for a long time. Authorities at the scene say that depending on what the cause of death may have been the investigation will either be continued by the Wagoner County Sheriff's office, OSBI, or the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Woman's Body Found In Arkansas River Near Coweta, Authorities Investigating

Investigators are working to identify a woman's body found just south of Coweta on Friday afternoon. Wagoner County Sheriff's Deputies confirmed it found the body on one of the sand banks in the Arkansas River. Wagoner County Sheriff's Deputies and Emergency management crews were the first on the scene. The...
1 Dead Following Shooting At West Tulsa Gas Station, Suspect In Custody

Authorities are investigating after a person was shot and killed Sunday morning at a west Tulsa gas station. The shooting happened at a QuikTrip near North Gilcrease Museum Road and Sand Springs Expressway. EMSA and the Tulsa Fire Department pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Police said the suspect...
Oklahoma Hunters Donate Meat To Those In Need For 'Hunters Against Hunger' Program

Hunters are helping Oklahomans in need by donating meat from their harvests. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says hunters donated nearly 32,000 Lbs. of venison to food pantries last deer season. The department says Oklahoma consistently ranks as one of the hungriest states and venison is a locally-sourced, healthy...
'Unmute Oklahoma' Creates Petition To Repeal Closed Primaries In The State

The Oklahoma primary election is coming up on June 28th, and one organization is fighting for open primaries. Currently, Oklahoma has closed primaries, meaning people can only vote within their registered party. Those registered as "Independent" can only vote if one of the parties allows it. "Unmute Oklahoma" has created...
