The world’s largest construction and mining equipment manufacturer, Caterpillar Inc., announced this week that it will be moving its global headquarters to Irving, Texas. According to a press release, the company saw $51 billion in revenue in 2021, making Caterpillar an international leader in the industrial industry. Known for its construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, gas turbines, and locomotives, the company has also had a longstanding presence across Texas since the 1960s.

IRVING, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO