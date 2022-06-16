ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Australian man uses forklift to trap would-be thief in car

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Australian man in Logan, west of Brisbane, used a forklift to suspend a...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Birmingham: Student paramedic's work gone in car theft

A student paramedic said she would have to give up spending summer with her children to repeat her studies after her university work was stolen. A crucial document was in Stephanie Adams' car which was taken from outside her home in Kitts Green, Birmingham, on Wednesday. She said the material...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Skegness: Man detained under Mental Health Act over device find

A man arrested after a "device" was found in a Lincolnshire coastal resort has been detained under the Mental Health Act, police have confirmed. Homes on Scarborough Avenue, Skegness, were evacuated and a cordon put in place after the discovery on Tuesday. Residents were later allowed to return to their...
HEALTH
BBC

Horsmonden: Copper thefts leave villagers without phone lines

Residents and small businesses in part of a Kent village were left without phone lines for almost three weeks following a spate of copper thefts. Thieves have targeted Horsmonden, near Tunbridge Wells, four times in the past month. Lines have now been restored. Experts say the rising price of copper...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Daily Mail

Moment orangutan GRABS screaming teenage zoo visitor through cage and refuses to let go of his leg after boy jumped over safety rail to get a closer look

This is the moment an angry orangutan teaches a teenager a lesson he'll never forget after he jumped too close to her at a zoo in Indonesia yesterday. Hasan Arifin, 19, leapt over the safety rail at Kasang Kulim Zoo to confront the normally gentle great ape called Tina and began filming himself while dancing in front of her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
dailyphew.com

Dog That Was Tied To A Rock And Thrown Into The River Has A New Opportunity

Bella is a loving German shepherd dog who had a traumatic experience in January of last year, when she nearly drowned in the River Trent at Long Lane, Farndon, United Kingdom, after her previous family abandoned her there. The terrified and helpless puppy was discovered tethered to a rock in the ocean. Bella fought for her life for several hours.
ANIMALS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Australia
The Independent

Mother arrested after abandoning three children on an island and fleeing with her boyfriend

A South Carolina woman was arrested for allegedly abandoning her three children on Cemetery Island in Lake Hartwell and leaving with her boyfriend.Courtney Danielle Taylor, her three children aged between 12 and 15, and her boyfriend Eric Elrod had been camping on the island since Sunday evening.The children told the authorities that the next morning their mother and Mr Elrod left the island to get water, but never returned.The minors were found stranded on the island by a passing boater at around 3.45pm on Monday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said. The vehicle, that the family used to travel,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Whiskey Riff

Insane Video Shows Guy Punching Kangaroo In The Face Who Held His Dog Hostage

This has to be one of the craziest nature videos you’ll ever see. Back in 2016, a video of a guy saving his dog from a kangaroo, then punching it, went viral to the tune of nearly 87M views. I completely forgot about this video until it randomly popped up while going down a YouTube rabbit hole, and it’s even more absurd than I remember. Looks like a scene straight out of a movie…
ANIMALS
The Independent

Sheriff admits ‘dropping the ball’ after woman ordered to give up child to her accused rapist

A Louisiana sheriff’s office has admitted to making a mistake when it failed to investigate a woman’s claim that she was raped at 16 years old - after a court awarded her alleged attacker sole custody of their daughter.Crysta Abelseth, 32, told the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office in 2015 that John Barnes, 46, had raped her in December 2005, when she was just 16; her daughter, who is almost 16 herself, was born in August 2006.In the intervening years, Mr Barnes not only discovered that he was the child’s biological father - a fact confirmed by a DNA test...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
BBC

Dark web drug dealer jailed over cryptocurrency millions

A drug dealer who made millions of pounds in cryptocurrency by supplying drugs via the dark web has been jailed. Police monitored Simon Barclay's internet activity and passed details to officers who watched him making regular drop-offs at a post office. Computers seized from the 41-year-old following his arrest led...
PUBLIC SAFETY
natureworldnews.com

7-Year-Old Boy Spent Four Days in ICU After Being Bitten by Venomous Snake

Florida boy, 7, is currently recovering after getting bitten by a venomous snake in Clay County. Despite several antivenom treatments, the boy is still experiencing a lot of pain and cannot walk after having his bitten leg swollen. According to Newsweek, the 7-year-old boy, Elijah Bustamante, almost died after the...
CLAY COUNTY, FL

