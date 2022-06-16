Australian man uses forklift to trap would-be thief in car

A Louisiana sheriff’s office has admitted to making a mistake when it failed to investigate a woman’s claim that she was raped at 16 years old - after a court awarded her alleged attacker sole custody of their daughter.Crysta Abelseth, 32, told the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office in 2015 that John Barnes, 46, had raped her in December 2005, when she was just 16; her daughter, who is almost 16 herself, was born in August 2006.In the intervening years, Mr Barnes not only discovered that he was the child’s biological father - a fact confirmed by a DNA test...
